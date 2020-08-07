A field of just over 20 golfers will compete next week in the 68th Forsyth Junior Championship at three area courses.

The tournament will begin on Tuesday at Pine Knolls Golf Club with Wednesday’s second round at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course. The final round will be Thursday at Reynolds Park.

Forsyth Junior Golf Tournament

Sam Haggas hold the championship Ernest Morris Jr. trophy after winning the 67th annual Forsyth Junior Golf Tournament at Reynolds Park Golf Course last July.

Sam Haggas, a rising senior at Bishop McGuinness, is the defending champion and is in the field. Anna Howerton, a rising sophomore at Reagan, finished second last year and she is also in the field.

Haggas will attempt to become the first repeat winner of the Forsyth Junior since Jake Rutter won in 2015 and ’16. Ryan Sullivan also won two in a row in 2005 and ’06.

