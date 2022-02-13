The Charlotte Hornets need a reset. Why the All-Star break can’t get here fast enough

It’s becoming more obvious by the day the Hornets (29-29) are in serious need of a reboot. The All-Star break can’t come fast enough for them. They’re going to have to push through these next two games in order to keep things afloat and remain above .500 leading into their final 22 games. The Hornets are struggling mightily in areas win which they were excelling just a few weeks ago, an indicator they could be getting worn down physically and beaten up mentally.

Their high-octane offense is sputtering. They entered the weekend ranked tops in the league at 113.8 points per game. But they had eclipsed that number only once during this rough patch at home, and that came in their last victory in their friendly confines – the Jan. 28 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Remember, that was the game the Hornets nearly coughed up a 20-point edge and collectively held their breath when Russell Westbrook’s potential game-winner clanked off the rim.

“I feel like we just got to put it together,” said Terry Rozier, who barely missed recording his second triple-double in as many nights and posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. “Whatever that means, however people take it. But the season is about ups and downs and at home we’re just not getting wins right now.”