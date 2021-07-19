The Chris Paul that I got to know

We made our adjustment at halftime and when we called our offense to start the second half, we went to our 2-1-2 set, which featured two players up top, a post player in the lane, and two other players, our best shooters, in the corners. Before we could tell the team we would be going 2-1-2, Chris spoke up and said "shooters in the corners" and flashed that broad smile. He went on to make five three-pointers in the third quarter from the same spot on the floor, the left corner, including one at the buzzer that gave us our first lead. The intensity on his face and the reactions of his teammates when he came to bench at the end of the third quarter said it all. I’ll never forget that look in his eyes and how he held the follow-through on the shot. And yes, we won the game and finished in third place at the AAU nationals that year.