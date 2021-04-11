The Masters: Five observations after Hideki Matsuyama wins at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 85th Masters felt a lot different than the previous year’s tournament, which was played in November because of the pandemic.
In November, no spectators were allowed, and the course was soft as Dustin Johnson took dead aim and won the tournament at 20 under par.
The course was set up fast and firm and played much more difficult in the 2021 tournament.
Here are five observations:
1. Late drama on Sunday
Hideki Matsuyama gave away a shot on the first hole with a bogey after he pushed his drive, but he held as big as a six-shot lead and scored a significant victory for his native Japn. As soon as Will Zalatoris three-putted for par on 13 to remain six shots back, the tournament appeared to be in hand, but Matsuyama bogeyed two of his final three holes.
2. New protocols
In a normal year, spectators can set up Masters-approved chairs and leave them unattended while walking to other parts of the course. That was not allowed because of COVID-19, with patrons required to sit in them. But by early morning at the 18th green, so many chairs were set up that officials around the green left them alone. Another wrinkle was that spectators could not eat, drink or smoke while seated in their chairs and had to eat or drink in concessions areas.
3. Changing majors good for Zalatoris
Will Zalatoris changed his major in his sophomore year at Wake Forest to psychology and ended up in three classes with Caitlin Sellers, who is still his girlfriend. Sellers, along with Will’s parents, Rich and Cathie, attended the Masters all week. Zalatoris turned pro in January 2018 with one semester to go and still needs a few hours to get his degree.
4. Jim Herman loves being back
The 2020 Wyndham Championship winner finished his round on Sunday and spent some time thanking family and friends for coming. Herman made the weekend cut in his second Masters.
“It was all about enjoying the experience this week,” he said. “This is a special week and you want to enjoy it as much as you can.”
Herman is already looking forward to defending his title in Greensboro in August.
“That was one of the best weeks of my life, so I can’t wait to get back to Sedgefield,” he said.
5. Another spending record
With fewer fans attending the tournament (a kind estimate would be about 20% of a normal year on Sunday), there was plenty of room in the spacious golf shop that sells Masters merchandise. In a span of about 20 minutes I spent about $250, which is an unofficial record of my 24 years of covering the tournament. There’s no chance to expense any of it, either.
336-727-4081