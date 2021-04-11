The Masters: Five observations after Hideki Matsuyama wins at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 85th Masters felt a lot different than the previous year’s tournament, which was played in November because of the pandemic.

In November, no spectators were allowed, and the course was soft as Dustin Johnson took dead aim and won the tournament at 20 under par.

The course was set up fast and firm and played much more difficult in the 2021 tournament.

Here are five observations:

1. Late drama on Sunday

Hideki Matsuyama gave away a shot on the first hole with a bogey after he pushed his drive, but he held as big as a six-shot lead and scored a significant victory for his native Japn. As soon as Will Zalatoris three-putted for par on 13 to remain six shots back, the tournament appeared to be in hand, but Matsuyama bogeyed two of his final three holes.

2. New protocols