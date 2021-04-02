The next day: Two of Roy Williams friends, former players he coached reflect on his early days as a high school coach

And in typical Williams’ fashion he was thinking of his good friend instead of himself.

“Roy’s secretary (Nadia Bond) called and said Roy really wanted me to be at the announcement so I got in the car and just made it,” Spencer said. “There was a seat for me and Roy’s secretary wanted to make sure that I was doing OK about all of this. That didn’t surprise me that Roy was thinking of others even during such a monumental announcement.”

Williams never lost touch with several of his players when he coached them in the early 1970s before he moved on to be a graduate assistant for Dean Smith in 1978 at North Carolina on his way up the coaching ladder.

Kenny Ford, who played for Williams on the golf team at Owen, would become the head football coach at Owen for 29 years. He said he modeled a lot of his principals on what he learned from Williams.

“I would come by basketball practice to wait for Porky and Roy would put me to work under the basket,” Ford said about his time as a high-school student. “He gave me one of those football blocking pads and my orders were to knock the big guys over if they grabbed a rebound and dribbled.