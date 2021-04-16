The Road to Glory? Carolina Thunderbirds have almost completed their season of all road trips in the FPHL

Trying to crystalize what a season-long road trip has been like for the Carolina Thunderbirds, Coach Andre Niec quickly made his point.
“We’ve been through hell - and back,” Niec said with a smile.
Actually, the Thunderbirds have been to Elmira, New York, Columbus, Georgia and Port Huron, Michigan in what has been a round trip for the ages this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Because it wasn’t economically feasible to play home games this season at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex because there would only be allowed to have around 150 fans attend games, the Thunderbirds took a puck to the mid-section. Majority owner Barry Soskin agreed to put his team on the road for the sake of the FPHL.
The fact is, without the Thunderbirds agreeing to travel the roughly 7,500 miles by bus over a 20-game season spread out over 47 days, there most likely would not have been a season.
On Thursday night just outside the Annex the players started trickling in as the bus stood by waiting to go. They packed their gear, grabbed some of the waters that were provided and also grabbed a bag of oranges.
Stan Bachor, a veteran defenseman, wasn’t shy about what he was bringing on the trip. He had a big, fluffy blanket wrapped around his neck like a scarf. “I need this,” he said.
Through all the road trips there’s been a common theme for the Thunderbirds – they are in this together.
Not sure about this season
When Niec agreed to come back as the coach he wasn’t sure what it would look like having to play all road games. He somehow has made it work.
“This has not been easy at all,” said Niec, who has been the Thunderbirds highly successful coach for all four seasons in the FPHL and is second all-time in career wins in league history. “I feel for the boys because it’s so much travel, lots of hotels and no home games. And I feel for some of the new guys on the team because they’ve never seen the Annex full of our fans.”
That doesn’t mean the fans aren’t behind the team. Around 25 fans, most of them dressed in a Thunderbirds jersey, showed up late night on Thursday to send them off on their eighth road trip of the season. They were headed to Elmira for their final three-game series of the season.
The Thunderbirds, who are the defending league champions after winning the Commissioner’s Cup in 2019, have somehow stayed in contention for the two playoff spots despite the bus lag. If they win all three games in New York they would earn a spot to the postseason in the four-team league.
‘You have to love hockey’
The Thunderbirds being in contention shows just how much they love hockey, and will do just about anything to play it. Most earn around $150 a week on the average, but they all have other jobs around Winston-Salem to help support their dream of continuing to play.
“That’s what this all boils down to is how much do you really love hockey?” said forward Fred Hein, a sixth-year pro who is in his mid 20’s, which is the average age of the team. “The travel is tough, the schedule is tough, but deep down inside we have the best job in the world because we get to play hockey for a living. That’s what it’s all about.”
Forward Tommy Tsicos, another newcomer, has fit right in and heads into the final series leading the team in scoring. He echoed what Hein said about the love of the sport.
“If you are playing in any level of minor league hockey you are doing it for the love of the sport,” Tsicos said. “This season, you really have to love hockey with all the traveling we’ve been doing. And these guys on this team – they all love hockey and it shows.”
Keeping the players going as well is the generous Thunderbirds’ fan club, called The Flock, that’ has provided groceries and other amenities throughout the season.
“I played against the Thunderbirds many times so I know what it’s like,” Hein said about the atmosphere that's missing in the Annex this season where it usually was sold out with nearly 3,000 fans. “I was disappointed when we found out there wouldn’t be any home games, but even playing on the road, our fans have come to a few games. The fans really care about this organization, so that’s what keeps us going also.”
New players have helped
Because there are only five of the 11 Southern Professional Hockey League teams competing this season more players from that league are in the FPHL. One of them is forward Josh Koepplinger, a dynamic forward who is second on the team in scoring.
Koepplinger says he doesn’t think this season-long road trip has been a burden.
“It’s a neat experience,” he said. “It’s a challenge. But because we are the only team anywhere in pro hockey that is doing this, it’s kind of special. We take pride in what we are doing and we’re a resilient bunch.”
The reality for the Thunderbirds if their season ends on Sunday as they travel back from Elmira is that they will have travelled nearly 7,500 miles in a span of 47 days.
Over the last three weeks the team has also had travel back and forth to Greensboro to practice at the Ice House. The Annex took away the ice to make room for events from the Education Building after the COVID-19 vaccination site was opened at the Education Building.
The bubble that the Thunderbirds have created has been a tight one. There were 19 players, Niec and play-by-play announcer Drew Blevins who headed to Elmira on Thursday night.
Blevins is the one-man band who announces games on WTOB radio, the team’s flagship station, and Blevins makes sure the YouTube Channel is working so fans can watch games.
“Drew’s been great, and he’s so good at what he does,” Niec said. “It’s not easy just to arrive at these rinks and get the technology to work and all of that. I know our fans appreciate that they can at least see us play even if it’s not in person.”
Help off the ice goes a long way
One of the sponsors of the team is Little Italy Pizza in Rural Hall. Before they left on their final road trip earlier in the week, the entire team had dinner at Little Italy, which is owned by Domenico Borredon and Margherita Looz.
Forward Petr Panacek, the pass-first veteran who leads the Thunderbirds with 16 assists, has worked at Little Italy for the last three years while also being one of the more popular players on the team. Booredon dropped Panacek off on Thursday night for the road trip.
“Whatever we can do to help the team, we try and do it,” Booredon said.
Panacek says that the togetherness of the Thunderbirds has never been better.
“We have to get along because we’ve been together for so long this season,” Panacek said. “I’m really enjoying playing with these guys, and the new guys that are here have really helped us. It's been fun despite being on the road for so long.”
Travelling through a pandemic
Niec said guiding a team through a pandemic has also had its challenges. They’ve been tested constantly for COVID-19, but he said about 75 percent of the team is fully vaccinated.
“I guess what’s helped is we are in such a bubble with all of the travelling there’s nowhere to go so we’re together all the time,” Niec said. “We’ll sleep (on the bus) as we drive to Elmira, we’ll get there, have a morning skate, go to the hotel, sleep a little bit, and then play a game on Friday night. That’s been our routine all season.”
Niec said on the average they have tested twice a week for COVID-19, and if anybody has symptoms they isolate that player.
“We’ve got to be very careful with this,” Niec said about dealing with COVID-19 and the travelling. “That’s just another thing to add to the list of what we've had to worry about this season.”
Photos: Carolina Thunderbirds celebrate winning FHL Championship
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration
Photos: Thunderbirds 7, Thunder 0
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds beat Delaware at the Annex
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds_24.jpg
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
336-727-4081