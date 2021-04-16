The Road to Glory? Carolina Thunderbirds have almost completed their season of all road trips in the FPHL

The Thunderbirds being in contention shows just how much they love hockey, and will do just about anything to play it. Most earn around $150 a week on the average, but they all have other jobs around Winston-Salem to help support their dream of continuing to play.

“That’s what this all boils down to is how much do you really love hockey?” said forward Fred Hein, a sixth-year pro who is in his mid 20’s, which is the average age of the team. “The travel is tough, the schedule is tough, but deep down inside we have the best job in the world because we get to play hockey for a living. That’s what it’s all about.”

Forward Tommy Tsicos, another newcomer, has fit right in and heads into the final series leading the team in scoring. He echoed what Hein said about the love of the sport.

“If you are playing in any level of minor league hockey you are doing it for the love of the sport,” Tsicos said. “This season, you really have to love hockey with all the traveling we’ve been doing. And these guys on this team – they all love hockey and it shows.”

Keeping the players going as well is the generous Thunderbirds’ fan club, called The Flock, that’ has provided groceries and other amenities throughout the season.