The road to glory? Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team nears end of a season full of road trips

Not sure about this season

When Niec agreed to come back as the coach, he wasn’t sure what it would look like having to play all of their games on the road. He has made it work.

“This has not been easy at all,” said Niec, who has coached the Thunderbirds for all four seasons in the league and is No. 2 in league history for wins. “I feel for the boys because it’s so much travel, lots of hotels and no home games. And I feel for some of the new guys on the team because they’ve never seen the Annex full of our fans.”

That doesn’t mean the fans aren’t behind the team. About 25 fans, most dressed in Thunderbirds gear, showed up late Thursday to send them off on their eighth trip of the season, to Elmira for their final three games.

Despite the bus lag, the Thunderbirds, the defending league champions after winning the Commissioner’s Cup in 2019, have stayed in contention for the two playoff spots and can secure one with three wins in New York.

‘You really have to love hockey’

Most of the Thunderbirds earn around $150 a week on the average, but all have jobs around Winston-Salem to help support their dream of continuing to play.