The driver with one of the best nicknames at Bowman Gray Stadium, “The Showstopper,” was all of that and more on Saturday night in front of nearly 12,000.

Chris Fleming, who will turn 60 years old on Wednesday, has a lot left in his tank and he proved it by winning the 100 lap Modified race holding off the rest of the field that included Burt Myers and Tim Brown. Fleming had the fastest car in qualifying, drew the pole, and was the leader throughout.

It’s getting late in the season and while Fleming says he doesn’t think about winning the points title, he’s definitely in contention.

“You know me, I’m about winning races,” Fleming said in Victory Lane.

One of his sons, Jordan, smiled when asked if his father would like to break the hold that Brown and Myers have had on the division for the past several years.

“He can do it, but he’s not going to tell you that is what he wants,” Jordan said.

On Saturday night he withstood nine cautions and in every restart was just about perfect in holding off his competitors.

Finishing second was Junior Snow with Burt Myers third and Brandon Ward fourth with Tim Brown fifth. Heading into Saturday’s race, Fleming trailed Myers and Brown by just five points with six weeks to go in the 75th season of racing at the Stadium.

It was Fleming’s 16th career win and he joked that the trophies are getting a little heavier, but that’s OK. He’s also OK with Myers (90 career wins) and Brown (98 career wins) getting a lot of the publicity on Saturday nights.

“I’m not going to lose any sleep if I don’t win the points,” Fleming said. “Listen, that doesn’t mean anything to me and I love to win races, we work hard in the shop and tonight I proved them wrong again.”

Lynn picks up another win

Drivers never forget at Bowman Gray Stadium, and when Zack Ore and Michael Adams came together again on lap nine it was Amber Lynn who saw the opening and took advantage in the first 20-lap Sportsman race.

When asked what she saw when Adams bumped Ore from behind but both of them went spinning out just after turn three, Lynn said: “That’s just called hard racing. The 55 and 19 really got into it and I was able to slip on by.”

Lynn won for the 11th time in her career and second time this season.

Wearing T-shirts on the track after her win in Victory Lane were several of her fans that supported Lynn and the fight against sexual violence.

“After the week that I’ve had its really emotional but I’m going to keep it together,” Lynn said. “It was an emotional race and I’m just honored and blessed to be here.”

Also doing a nice job of avoiding the Ore and Adams carnage was points leader Chase Robertson, who finished second behind Lynn. Robertson, 18, is chasing his first points championship and has showed off his consistency this season with his 12th top finish in 15 races.

In the second 20-lap Sportsman race, it was Riley Neal with the win. Neal, a rising sophomore in high school, has now won four races in his two seasons of racing at the Stadium.

“It was a really good night and I just can’t thank my parents (Lori and Kevin) enough and for the Lord to give me the strength to do this,” said Neal, who started Saturday night second in points behind Robertson.

Staley wins, then is disqualified

A well-rested Zack Staley passed Nick Wall on lap 11 and went on to win the 20-lap race in his first appearance at Bowman Gray Stadium in three weeks.

But because he failed to submit to the post-race inspection that includes a weigh-in of the car, he was disqualified. A witness in the pits near the post-race inspection station said Staley drove right by it and went to his pit stall without stopping.

Staley was suspended for two weeks of racing and three weeks overall, but was back for Saturday’s race.

Brad Lewis, who was second, was declared the winner.

Staley said before racing on Saturday night he was happy to be back.

“They suspended me for threatening a couple of drivers, but there was some cheating going on and I brought that up,” Staley said after his practice on the track two hours before the race.

He also wasn’t shy about what he planned to do saying before the race: “I’m back now so my goal to win tonight for my fans.”

Cole Martin was second and Wall, who led the first 10 laps, was third.

Around the pits

Nate Gregg, who was suspended earlier this week by NASCAR for verbally abusing an official two weeks ago, was told at 5 p.m. that his appeal of the decision will be heard later this month. Because the decision on his 30-day suspension and a $500 fine was appealed, he was allowed to race on Saturday night. “He found out about 5 o’clock and we got an e-mail saying he could race,” said Nate’s father, Billy. “So he’s out here with a smile on his face because he thought he wasn’t racing tonight.

Gray Garrison, who is the promoter of the series, said: “This was NASCAR’s decision so they decide those punishments when it comes to NASCAR officials on the track or the police officers. If you cross the line with the NASCAR officials or the police officers there are going to be repercussions.” NASCAR could reduce the penalty on the appeal or Nate Gregg could start serving the suspension at any time….

Heading into Saturday night’s racing there were seven different winners in the Sportsman and the Modified divisions. There have been five different winners in the Street Stock and the Stadium Stock divisions. Before Saturday’s races Chuck Wall, Tim Brown and Michael Adams each had four wins on the season….

This Saturday’s action

The Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction will be on tap this Saturday but that has nothing to do with the four divisions. The night of destruction will be about a monster truck car crushing exhibition as well as a demolition derby.

There will be twin Modified 25-lap races and two 20-lap Sportsman Division races along with a 20-lap Street Stock race and either one or two 15-lap Stadium Stock race.