These five foreign-born stars are announced as part of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship field

A look at five new players announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro:
Shane Lowry
2021-22 season
- No. 13 in DP World Tour rankings, No. 24 in world rankings, No. 27 in FedExCup points standings
- T2 at Honda Classic, T3 at RBC Heritage, T3 a Masters, T10 at RBC Canadian Open
Notable
- Native and resident of Ireland
- Won the 2019 Open Championship in Northern Ireland
- Also won the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- Fifth Wyndham appearance (T7 in 2017)
- Played for Europe in 2020 Ryder Cup
- Represented Ireland in Olympic Games in 2021
Sungjae Im
2021-22 season
- No. 14 in FedEx Cup points standings, No. 21 world rankings, No. 3 (behind Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama) in International Presidents Cup standings
- Won Shriners Children’s Open
- T2 at 3M Open, which ended Sunday; T6 at Farmers Insurance Open; T8 at Masters
Notable
- Native and resident of South Korea
- Fourth Wyndham appearance (T6 in 2019)
- Represented the International team in 2019 Presidents Cup and South Korea in Olympic Games in 2021
Tyrell Hatton
2021-22 season
- No. 14 in DP World Tour standings, No. 58 in FedExCup points, No. 28 in world rankings
- T2 at Arnold Palmer Invitational, T9 at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, T11 at Open Championship, T13 at PGA Championship
Notable
- The native and resident of England has one PGA Tour victory and six international wins
- Second Wyndham (missed cut in 2016)
- Played for Europe in 2018 and ’20 Ryder Cup
Francesco Molinari
2021-22 season
- No. 148 in the DP World Tour standings (17 starts), No. 142 in FedExCup points, No. 147 in world rankings
- T6 at The American Express, T15 at Open Championship, T17 at AT&T Byron Nelson
Notable
- 2018 Open Championship winner
- Six Tour wins, three PGA Tour victories
- Native of Turin, Italy; lives in Los Angeles
- Played for Europe at Ryder Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2018
- Third Wyndham
Danny Willett
2021-22 season
- No. 118 in DP World Tour standings, No. 137 in FedExCup standings, No. 136 in world rankings
- T12 at Masters, T21 at Zurich Classic, T21 at Shriner Hospitals Open
Notable
- 2016 Masters champion
- Native and resident of Sheffield, England
- Seven European Tour victories
- Played for Europe in 2016 Ryder Cup
- Represented England at 2016 Olympic Games
- Second Wyndham appearance
Also on the list
Billy Horschel
Harold Varner
Adam Scott
Jason Day
Kevin Kisner
Davis Love
Webb Simpson
Brandt Snedeker
Rafa Cabrera Bello
J.T. Poston
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com