 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thiem wins when Dimitrov retires

  • 0

Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness.

Winston-Salem Open Tuesday

John Millman returns a volley in his 6-4, 6-4 loss to Albert Ramos-Viñolas.

Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time.

“That’s not the way I want to win a match, especially against Grigor,” Thiem said.

Thiem reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in March of 2020 and remained in the top five until injuring his right wrist 14 months ago.

Winston-Salem Open Tuesday

Albert Ramos-Viñolas returns a volley in his 6-4, 6-4 win over John Millman.

Maxime Cressy of the United States, the No. 4 seed, moved into the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Australia’s James Duckworth, and fellow American Steve Johnson defeated No. 12 seed Pedro Martinez of Mexico 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti from Italy was upset in the second round by France's Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1, and No. 6 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia fell to Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-1.

People are also reading…

Winston-Salem Open Tuesday

Laslo Djere pumps his fist after winning a point in his 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over João Sousa in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Tuesday at Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Gasquet's countrymen Adrian Mannarino and Benjamin Bonzi also advanced with second-round wins, capping a big day for France. Mannarino defeated ninth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-1, while the 10th-seeded Bonzi eliminated Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-2.

Australia's Jack Draper and Jason Kubler also won, along with Serbia's Laslo Djere, who beat 16th-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

In doubles action, the No. 1 seeded team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ukrainian-Kazakhstani's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. However, second-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States were ousted by Simone Bolelli of Italy and Marcelo Melo of Brazil 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Play will continue today with the third round of singles and doubles quarterfinals. The afternoon session will begin at 3 p.m., with the night session scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com.

Winston-Salem Open scores

Tuesday

At Wake Forest University

Purse: $713,635

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Results Tuesday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Ilya Ivashka (11), Belarus, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Lorenzo Musetti (5), Italy, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-2.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (8), Spain, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Joao Sousa (16), Portugal, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Maxime Cressy (4), United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (9), Finland, 6-4, 6-1.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Pedro Martinez (12), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Benjamin Bonzi (10), France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Grigor Dimitrov (1), Bulgaria, 0-6, 4-2, ret.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.

Jack Draper (13), Britain, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, def. Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, and Matthew Thomson, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This prosthetic limb was specially designed for surfing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert