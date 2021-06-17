'THIS CAN'T HAPPEN TO ANYONE ELSE:' High school football teams, families raise mental health awareness

“He was an awesome kid to be around,” the Nighthawks’ coach says. “He was funny. He worked extremely hard in the weight room. He had a goal in what he wanted to do with his life, and you had to appreciate that. I remember I would have really good conversations with him. He’d be the first one in the weight room and he’d be killing it, crushing his workout and then when he was done he’d come over and he’d be eating a sandwich, getting his protein to fuel back up. We’d sit and talk and laugh. That’s what I remember about him. I just really enjoyed being around him.”

Sterling Fair had the same kind of impact on his teammates, classmates, coaches and teachers at Glenn.

“I read Sterling’s obituary,” Neil Lasley says. “He was a great kid. He was the one picking everybody else up, and that’s exactly who Mitch was. Unfortunately, a lot of times these young men who are being asked to do things where they are positive for other people and building them up, but not always building themselves up at the same time.”

That’s what the You’re Not Alone 7-on-7 on Saturday will be about: building up the young men participating so that there aren’t any more suicides.

“When there’s a negative circumstance, you can think of it in a negative way or make a positive out of it,” Stevenson says. “In life, the past is the past and all we can try to do is learn from it and be proactive going forward. Of course we’re going to think about those two young men for the rest of our lives, but we’re just trying to be proactive to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

