Three Wake Forest golfers advanced to the match-play portion of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur on Wednesday at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.
Rachel Kuehn, Vanessa Knecht and Emilia Migliaccio are among the top 64 golfers who will begin match play on Thursday. All three finished inside the top 20 over the 36 holes of stroke play.
Migliaccio, a rising senior, shot 71 on Monday and in Wednesday’s second round shot 71 and her 2 under par was good enough to tie for second. The medalist was Rachel Heck, an incoming freshman at Stanford who shot 4 under over the two rounds.
Kuehn, a rising sophomore, shot 76 on Wednesday after a first-round 68 on Monday. She ended up tied for 8th out of the 132 golfers in the field.
Knecht, a rising senior at Wake Forest, fired rounds of 73-73 to finish in a tie for 18th.
Missing the cut for match play was Emily Hawkins of Lexington, who is a rising junior at Campbell, and Siyun Liu, a senior at Wake Forest. Hawkins wound up shooting 78-78 and Liu shot 81-78.
Coach Kim Lewellan of Wake Forest had four of her golfers in the field. When COVID-19 shut down sports in mid-March the Deacons’ women’s team was ranked No. 1 at the time.
All four of Lewellan’s players who made the U.S. Amateur field are expected back at Wake Forest for this coming spring season.
The Golf Channel will broadcast on Thursday from 1-4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday the broadcast time is 1-4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.