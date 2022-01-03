Thunderbirds are picking up steam as they head on another road trip this weekend

What they’re saying

“It’s a unique situation, but I’m honored to wear the ‘C’ for such a prestigious organization. It’s a pleasure to come to the rink every day and lead this group of guys into battle,” said Captain John Buttitta.

“John Buttitta has been a leader on and off the ice ever since he came to Carolina. We couldn’t be more proud to have him as our captain,” said General Manager Kelly Curl. “Our thoughts have been with Joe and his family over the last six weeks. While we wish (Cangelosi) could be here, we know that family comes before everything.”

Stat of the weekend

The Thunderbirds, thanks to a good weekend at the box office, have moved into second place in attendance in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The Thunderbirds are averaging 2,663 per game in the 3,000-seat Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The Thunderbirds have played 11 home games so far. Binghamton leads the FPHL in attendance and is averaging 3,239 through 10 home games.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds have their most important road trip to date with three games this weekend at first-place Watertown. The Wolves are in control of the FPHL with a 16-3 record and 46 points. The three games will all be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM).

