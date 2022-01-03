Thunderbirds are picking up steam as they head on another road trip this weekend

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
11-8-2, fourth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds had a chance for a sweep of Danbury at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex but lost on Sunday afternoon 5-4 in overtime. The Thunderbirds had won three in a row before Sunday’s loss.
On Friday night the Thunderbirds won 6-3 and turned around on Saturday night and won 6-2.
The Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, need to finish in fourth place or higher to make the FPHL playoffs which will begin in mid-April.
Stars
John Buttitta leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points. Five of his goals have been on power plays. Gus Ford is second on the team in scoring with 13 goals and 10 assists. Jacob Schnapp has five goals and nine assists in his 10 games with the Thunderbirds.
Notable
In Saturday’s win captain John Buttitta, one of the top veterans on the team who is new to the Thunderbirds this season, had two assists and now has 100 points in his career in the FPHL. Earlier this season after captain Joe Cangelosi left the team to be with his family in New Jersey, Coach Garrett Rutledge named Buttitta team captain.
What they’re saying
“It’s a unique situation, but I’m honored to wear the ‘C’ for such a prestigious organization. It’s a pleasure to come to the rink every day and lead this group of guys into battle,” said Captain John Buttitta.
“John Buttitta has been a leader on and off the ice ever since he came to Carolina. We couldn’t be more proud to have him as our captain,” said General Manager Kelly Curl. “Our thoughts have been with Joe and his family over the last six weeks. While we wish (Cangelosi) could be here, we know that family comes before everything.”
Stat of the weekend
The Thunderbirds, thanks to a good weekend at the box office, have moved into second place in attendance in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The Thunderbirds are averaging 2,663 per game in the 3,000-seat Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The Thunderbirds have played 11 home games so far. Binghamton leads the FPHL in attendance and is averaging 3,239 through 10 home games.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds have their most important road trip to date with three games this weekend at first-place Watertown. The Wolves are in control of the FPHL with a 16-3 record and 46 points. The three games will all be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM).
