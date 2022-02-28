 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thunderbirds drop two of three games at the Annex to the Columbus River Dragons
0 Comments
top story

Thunderbirds drop two of three games at the Annex to the Columbus River Dragons

  • 0
ddd
Thunderbirds Graphic

An update on the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team:

Record

22-19-3, fifth place in Federal Prospects Hockey League standings

Last weekend

The Thunderbirds lost two of three games to Columbus at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. They lost 4-2 Friday night, won 3-2 before a sellout crowd Saturday and lost 4-3 Sunday.

Stars

Declan Conway scored two goals Saturday night. He scored the first goal, then got the game-winner in the final minutes. Jacob Schnapp scored a goal, and Gus Ford added two assists. John Buttitta had a goal and an assist and newcomer Marvin Powell had an assist in Sunday's loss.

Notable

Kelly Curl, the general manager of the Thunderbirds who served as head coach during Garrett Rutledge’s nine-game suspension, was 4-5 on the bench.

 The Thunderbirds signed Powell and Kyle Kazeroid last week ahead of the games with the River Dragons. Kazeroid has spent the last four years with Castleton University at the Division III level, skating in 70 games. Powell spent 32 games with Birmingham of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Stat of the weekend

The Saturday night sellout, 3,200 fans, was the Thunderbirds' third of the season. The attendance figure did not include dogs present for “Pucks and Paws” night sponsored by the Hillsdale Animal Hospital.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds, with Coach Garrett Rutledge returning, will play again March 10 at Danbury.  After that game, the Thunderbirds will play three straight at Delaware.

The Thunderbirds' next game at The Annex is March 17 against Port Huron.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert