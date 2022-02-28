Thunderbirds drop two of three games at the Annex to the Columbus River Dragons

An update on the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team:

Record

22-19-3, fifth place in Federal Prospects Hockey League standings

Last weekend

The Thunderbirds lost two of three games to Columbus at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. They lost 4-2 Friday night, won 3-2 before a sellout crowd Saturday and lost 4-3 Sunday.

Stars

Declan Conway scored two goals Saturday night. He scored the first goal, then got the game-winner in the final minutes. Jacob Schnapp scored a goal, and Gus Ford added two assists. John Buttitta had a goal and an assist and newcomer Marvin Powell had an assist in Sunday's loss.

Notable

• Kelly Curl, the general manager of the Thunderbirds who served as head coach during Garrett Rutledge’s nine-game suspension, was 4-5 on the bench.