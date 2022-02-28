Thunderbirds drop two of three games at the Annex to the Columbus River Dragons

An update on the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team:
Record
22-19-3, fifth place in Federal Prospects Hockey League standings
Last weekend
The Thunderbirds lost two of three games to Columbus at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. They lost 4-2 Friday night, won 3-2 before a sellout crowd Saturday and lost 4-3 Sunday.
Stars
Declan Conway scored two goals Saturday night. He scored the first goal, then got the game-winner in the final minutes. Jacob Schnapp scored a goal, and Gus Ford added two assists. John Buttitta had a goal and an assist and newcomer Marvin Powell had an assist in Sunday's loss.
Notable
• Kelly Curl, the general manager of the Thunderbirds who served as head coach during Garrett Rutledge’s nine-game suspension, was 4-5 on the bench.
• The Thunderbirds signed Powell and Kyle Kazeroid last week ahead of the games with the River Dragons. Kazeroid has spent the last four years with Castleton University at the Division III level, skating in 70 games. Powell spent 32 games with Birmingham of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Stat of the weekend
The Saturday night sellout, 3,200 fans, was the Thunderbirds' third of the season. The attendance figure did not include dogs present for “Pucks and Paws” night sponsored by the Hillsdale Animal Hospital.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds, with Coach Garrett Rutledge returning, will play again March 10 at Danbury. After that game, the Thunderbirds will play three straight at Delaware.
The Thunderbirds' next game at The Annex is March 17 against Port Huron.
336-727-4081