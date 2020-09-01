The Federal Prospects Hockey League is intent on having a season, but it won’t start until at least Dec. 3.
The Carolina Thunderbirds, who play in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex and who won the 2019 league championship, saw their title defense cut short in mid-March because of COVID-19.
“We’re planning on going with Dec. 3 and that’s what the (East Coast Hockey League) has also decided to do, so we are hoping to go that route,” said Don Kirnan, the league's commissioner. “We hope to play about 50 games and then have playoffs, obviously.”
The league owners still have to vote on the potential date to open the season, and then a schedule has to be formulated.
A lot must go right over the next three months in terms of the virus and the restrictions that are in place for mass gatherings. In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two guidelines states no more than 25 people can gather in one place. Cooper extended the guidelines for Phase Two through Sept. 11, so there could more clarity on options soon.
Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager, said the city was waiting on Cooper’s guidelines to determine when the ice in the 3,000-seat Annex will be added. Once the ice is installed, youth hockey leagues and public skating also share the annex.
“His announcement will have a lot of bearing on how we move forward with ice season," Rowe wrote via email.
Bowman Gray Stadium, also owned by the city, did not have its racing season this summer, and Rowe said that the city lost $72,640.
The Thunderbirds have been popular in their three seasons in the league. The Thunderbirds averaged 2,831 fans in 27 home games in 2019-20 to rank third behind Elmira and Columbus (Ga.), an expansion team.
The 10-team league also has teams in Georgia, Delaware, Michigan and New York, and states are in different phases of the pandemic.
“I know that youth hockey is starting up in some states in September, but we will have to see how things are later this fall,” Kirnan said.
Kirnan said he didn’t know when a schedule would be released.
While the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball resumed without fans in the stands, Kirnan said that isn’t a reality for his league.
“We need the paying fans,” he said. “Look what happened to minor-league baseball, so we are kind of in the same boat. I don’t know how it will look in terms of how many fans can see our games, but that’s how we survive.”
Last season, teams began training camp in mid-September and began competition in mid-October.
“We have heard that the unofficial start will be Dec. 3,” said Curl, the Thunderbirds' general manager. “If that holds up we’ll have a tryout camp in late October and then our training camp will in mid-November. But a lot has to go right in terms of guidelines and protocols.”
The team's office has remained closed throughout the pandemic, but fans are encouraged to request information about season tickets. Information: carolinathunderbirds.com or 336-774-4625.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
FPHL fans will recognize Kirnan (Don) as its commissioner. His first name, nor his position, was identified in the article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.