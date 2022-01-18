Thunderbirds gear up for three key games in Georgia this weekend against the River Dragons

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
13-11-3, fourth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
There were around 300 fans that came to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on Sunday afternoon even though the city was covered in ice and snow. Those few fans got a treat, however, as the Thunderbirds rolled to an 8-2 win over Delaware.
The Thunderbirds lost at Delaware 6-5 on Friday night in overtime. The Thunderbirds were down 5-0 but came back to grab a point in the standings but lost in overtime. On Saturday night the Thunderbirds were back home and beat the Thunder 4-1.
Stars
In Sunday’s easy win John Buttitta had two goals and two assists as did Vincent D’Andrea. Also, goalie Chris Paulin had a solid night as the Thunderbirds moved into fourth place, two points ahead of Binghamton.
Notable
Gus Ford’s 12-game scoring streak came to an end on Saturday night in the 4-1 victory. He appeared to have scored again on a goal early in the first period but the officials blew the play dead. He ended up not scoring a goal but did have an assist.
Buttitta leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points. Ford is second with 18 goals and 18 assists with Jacob Schnapp and Daniel Martin tied for third on the team in scoring with 20 points each.
Stat of the weekend
The winter storm that was hindering travel on Sunday afternoon led to the fewest amount of fans for a home game at the Annex this season with about 300 braving the elements. The Thunderbirds continue to rank second in the FPHL in attendance averaging 2,477 in the 3,000-seat Annex.
What they're saying
"The Annex was definitely a lot quieter without fans, and it made for a very odd atmosphere," Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds said about Sunday's game. "A lot of the players said how much they appreciate the packed arena we have here in Winston Salem and the support for our team.... It's a credit to those we did come and show their support."
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds have three key games this weekend at second-place Columbus. They will head down to Georgia to play Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday’s nights games are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday’s game at 4:30 p.m. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.
336-727-4081