Thunderbirds gear up for three key games in Georgia this weekend against the River Dragons

Buttitta leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points. Ford is second with 18 goals and 18 assists with Jacob Schnapp and Daniel Martin tied for third on the team in scoring with 20 points each.

Stat of the weekend

The winter storm that was hindering travel on Sunday afternoon led to the fewest amount of fans for a home game at the Annex this season with about 300 braving the elements. The Thunderbirds continue to rank second in the FPHL in attendance averaging 2,477 in the 3,000-seat Annex.

What they're saying

"The Annex was definitely a lot quieter without fans, and it made for a very odd atmosphere," Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds said about Sunday's game. "A lot of the players said how much they appreciate the packed arena we have here in Winston Salem and the support for our team.... It's a credit to those we did come and show their support."

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds have three key games this weekend at second-place Columbus. They will head down to Georgia to play Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday’s nights games are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday’s game at 4:30 p.m. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.

