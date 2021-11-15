Thunderbirds get overtime win on the road against Columbus River Dragons

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
2-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds lost to Columbus (Ga.) on the road 3-1 on Fri-day night but came back with an overtime victory on Saturday4-3 to earn a point in the standings. The overtime victory snapped a three-game losing streak.
Stars
The Thunderbirds failed to get much offense going on Friday night as Vaughn Clouston had the only goal for the Thunderbirds as he tied the game at 1. The River Dragons had 36 shots on Friday night and goalie Nick Modica made 33 saves.
On Saturday night Clouston scored again late in the third period to tie the game at 3 for the Thunderbirds. Then the Thunderbirds earned a point in the shootout portion as Viktor Grebennikov scored to end the shootout. Kalib Ford had the other two goals for the Thunderbirds in Saturday’s game.
What they’re saying
"These games build character for a team going forward and confidence in each other. Even Friday I thought we deserved a better fate. A few bad bounces cost us Friday, but the boys rebounded Saturday and pulled out a very exciting, entertaining game." – Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds
Stat of the weekend
Veteran Joe Cangelosi, who also works in the Thunderbirds’ marketing department, leads the Federal Prospects Hockey League with two game winning goals.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds should know their opponent very well as they play Columbus again. They will play Friday’s in Georgia but Saturday’s game will be played at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m.
