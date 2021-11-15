Thunderbirds get overtime win on the road against Columbus River Dragons

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

2-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds lost to Columbus (Ga.) on the road 3-1 on Fri-day night but came back with an overtime victory on Saturday4-3 to earn a point in the standings. The overtime victory snapped a three-game losing streak.

Stars

The Thunderbirds failed to get much offense going on Friday night as Vaughn Clouston had the only goal for the Thunderbirds as he tied the game at 1. The River Dragons had 36 shots on Friday night and goalie Nick Modica made 33 saves.

On Saturday night Clouston scored again late in the third period to tie the game at 3 for the Thunderbirds. Then the Thunderbirds earned a point in the shootout portion as Viktor Grebennikov scored to end the shootout. Kalib Ford had the other two goals for the Thunderbirds in Saturday’s game.

What they’re saying