Thunderbirds get overtime win on the road against Columbus River Dragons
Thunderbirds get overtime win on the road against Columbus River Dragons

Thunderbirds Graphic

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

2-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds lost to Columbus (Ga.) on the road 3-1 on Fri-day night but came back with an overtime victory on Saturday4-3 to earn a point in the standings. The overtime victory snapped a three-game losing streak.

Stars

The Thunderbirds failed to get much offense going on Friday night as Vaughn Clouston had the only goal for the Thunderbirds as he tied the game at 1. The River Dragons had 36 shots on Friday night and goalie Nick Modica made 33 saves.

On Saturday night Clouston scored again late in the third period to tie the game at 3 for the Thunderbirds. Then the Thunderbirds earned a point in the shootout portion as Viktor Grebennikov scored to end the shootout. Kalib Ford had the other two goals for the Thunderbirds in Saturday’s game.

What they’re saying

"These games build character for a team going forward and confidence in each other. Even Friday I thought we deserved a better fate. A few bad bounces cost us Friday, but the boys rebounded Saturday and pulled out a very exciting, entertaining game." – Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds

Stat of the weekend

Veteran Joe Cangelosi, who also works in the Thunderbirds’ marketing department, leads the Federal Prospects Hockey League with two game winning goals.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds should know their opponent very well as they play Columbus again. They will play Friday’s in Georgia but Saturday’s game will be played at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

