Thunderbirds have tough home stretch after losing two of three to Binghamton

An update on the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team:

Record

27-22-5, fifth place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League standings

Last weekend

The Thunderbirds' chances of catching fourth-place Binghamton became slimmer after dropping two of three games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex during a stretch of playing four times in five days. The results:

• Wednesday: Lost 4-1 at Columbus.

• Friday: Lost 5-2 to Binghamton.

• Saturday: Won 8-2 over Binghamton.

• Sunday: Lost 5-4 in in overtime to Binghamton.

Stars

• Nathan Campbell had two goals and an assist for the Thunderbirds, and Jarrett Meyer had four assists Saturday night. Blake Peavy added a goal and an assist with Tommy Cardinal al-so scoring a goal.

• The Thunderbirds' Chase DiBari, Cody Oakes, Viktor Grebennikov and Gus Ford each scored Sunday.

• Thunderbirds goalie Chris Paulin made 41 saves on 44 shots Saturday night.

Notable

• Saturday night's game drew just more than 2,500 fans at the Annex.

• The Thunderbirds continue to rank third in league attendance, averaging 2,447 through 27 home games. Binghamton leads the league with 3,017 fans per game, and Columbus is second at 2,549.

• Nikita Ivashkin’s overtime goal gave Binghamton the win Sunday.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds have four regular-season home games left. They will play host to Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. On Saturday night fans will receiver a free team poster thanks to WTOB radio station, which broadcasts every home and away game. The posters are part of the fan appreciation night.

