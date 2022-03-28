Thunderbirds have tough home stretch after losing two of three to Binghamton

An update on the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team:
Record
27-22-5, fifth place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League standings
Last weekend
The Thunderbirds' chances of catching fourth-place Binghamton became slimmer after dropping two of three games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex during a stretch of playing four times in five days. The results:
• Wednesday: Lost 4-1 at Columbus.
• Friday: Lost 5-2 to Binghamton.
• Saturday: Won 8-2 over Binghamton.
• Sunday: Lost 5-4 in in overtime to Binghamton.
Stars
• Nathan Campbell had two goals and an assist for the Thunderbirds, and Jarrett Meyer had four assists Saturday night. Blake Peavy added a goal and an assist with Tommy Cardinal al-so scoring a goal.
• The Thunderbirds' Chase DiBari, Cody Oakes, Viktor Grebennikov and Gus Ford each scored Sunday.
• Thunderbirds goalie Chris Paulin made 41 saves on 44 shots Saturday night.
Notable
• Saturday night's game drew just more than 2,500 fans at the Annex.
• The Thunderbirds continue to rank third in league attendance, averaging 2,447 through 27 home games. Binghamton leads the league with 3,017 fans per game, and Columbus is second at 2,549.
• Nikita Ivashkin’s overtime goal gave Binghamton the win Sunday.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds have four regular-season home games left. They will play host to Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. On Saturday night fans will receiver a free team poster thanks to WTOB radio station, which broadcasts every home and away game. The posters are part of the fan appreciation night.
