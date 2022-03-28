 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunderbirds have tough home stretch after losing two of three to Binghamton

Thunderbirds Graphic

An update on the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team:

Record

27-22-5, fifth place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League standings

Last weekend

The Thunderbirds' chances of catching fourth-place Binghamton became slimmer after dropping two of three games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex during a stretch of playing four times in five days. The results:

 Wednesday: Lost 4-1 at Columbus.

 Friday: Lost 5-2 to Binghamton.

 Saturday: Won 8-2 over Binghamton.

 Sunday: Lost 5-4 in in overtime to Binghamton.

Stars

 Nathan Campbell had two goals and an assist for the Thunderbirds, and Jarrett Meyer had four assists Saturday night. Blake Peavy added a goal and an assist with Tommy Cardinal al-so scoring a goal.

 The Thunderbirds' Chase DiBari, Cody Oakes, Viktor Grebennikov and Gus Ford each scored Sunday.

Thunderbirds goalie Chris Paulin made 41 saves on 44 shots Saturday night.

Notable

 Saturday night's game drew just more than 2,500 fans at the Annex.

 The Thunderbirds continue to rank third in league attendance, averaging 2,447 through 27 home games. Binghamton leads the league with 3,017 fans per game, and Columbus is second at 2,549.

 Nikita Ivashkin’s overtime goal gave Binghamton the win Sunday.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds have four regular-season home games left. They will play host to Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. On Saturday night fans will receiver a free team poster thanks to WTOB radio station, which broadcasts every home and away game. The posters are part of the fan appreciation night.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

