Thunderbirds have tough home stretch losing two of three to Binghamton

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
27-22-5, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds chances of catching fourth-place Binghamton became slimmer after dropping two of three games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. It was a busy week for the Thunderbirds as they played four games in five days. On Wednesday night on the road they dropped 4-1 game to Columbus, then dropped a Friday night game to the Black Bears 5-2. On Saturday night the Thunderbirds had one of their best offensive games of the season winning 8-3 before dropping a 5-4 game on Sunday afternoon in overtime.
Stars
In Saturday night’s win Nathan Campbell had two goals and an assist for the Thunderbirds and Jarrett Meyer had four assists. Blake Peavy added a goal and an assist with Tommy Cardinal al-so scoring a goal. In Sunday’s overtime loss four different Thunderbirds – Chase DiBari, Cody Oakes, Viktor Grebennikov and Gus Ford – all scored a goal.
Notable
* Thunderbirds' goalie Chris Paulin had 41 saves on 44 shots in the win on Saturday night….
* The Saturday night game had a little more than 2,500 fans at the Annex….
* Nikita Ivashkin’s overtime goal gave the Binghamton Black Bears the win on Sunday afternoon….
Stat of the weekend
The Thunderbirds continue rank third in the FPHL in attendance averaging 2,447 through 27 home games. Binghamton leads the league with 3,017 fans per game and Columbus is second at 2,549 per game.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds have just four regular-season home games left this season. They will play host to Danbury on Friday and Saturday with Friday’s game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game at 6 p.m.
