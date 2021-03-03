 Skip to main content
Thunderbirds open season with shootout loss to Elmira
Thunderbirds open season with shootout loss to Elmira

The Carolina Thunderbirds opened their Federal Prospects Hockey League season with a 4-3 overtime shootout loss to the Elmira Enforcers on Wednesday night.

The Thunderbirds rallied from a 2-0 deficit and tied the game midway through the third period when Josh Koepplinger scored, with assists going to Jan Salak and Ethan Busch-Anderson.

Also scoring goals for the Thunderbirds were George Holt and Busch-Anderson.

Goalie Zachary Quinn faced 43 shots for the Thunderbirds and made 40 saves in regulation and in the overtime.

Elmira improved to 3-0 on the season.

This was the Thunderbirds first of 20 road games this season.

