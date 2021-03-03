Thunderbirds open season with shootout loss to Elmira

The Carolina Thunderbirds opened their Federal Prospects Hockey League season with a 4-3 overtime shootout loss to the Elmira Enforcers on Wednesday night.

The Thunderbirds rallied from a 2-0 deficit and tied the game midway through the third period when Josh Koepplinger scored, with assists going to Jan Salak and Ethan Busch-Anderson.

Also scoring goals for the Thunderbirds were George Holt and Busch-Anderson.

Goalie Zachary Quinn faced 43 shots for the Thunderbirds and made 40 saves in regulation and in the overtime.

Elmira improved to 3-0 on the season.

This was the Thunderbirds first of 20 road games this season.

