Thunderbirds open season with shootout loss to Elmira

The Carolina Thunderbirds opened their Federal Prospects Hockey League season with a 4-3 overtime shootout loss to the Elmira Enforcers on Wednesday night.
The Thunderbirds rallied from a 2-0 deficit and tied the game midway through the third period when Josh Koepplinger scored, with assists going to Jan Salak and Ethan Busch-Anderson.
Also scoring goals for the Thunderbirds were George Holt and Busch-Anderson.
Goalie Zachary Quinn faced 43 shots for the Thunderbirds and made 40 saves in regulation and in the overtime.
Elmira improved to 3-0 on the season.
This was the Thunderbirds first of 20 road games this season.
