Thunderbirds pick up two wins over the weekend against the Prowlers

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
20-15-3, fourth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds handled the Port Huron Prowlers winning Friday night 5-4 in Michigan then beating the Prowlers 7-2 on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The two wins pushed the Thunderbirds back into fourth place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Stars
Goalie Chris Paulin made 45 saves on Saturday night in the 7-2 win at the Annex. Gus Ford and Viktor Grebennikov each had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds in the easy win. In Friday’s win Jason Stone got the game-winning goal late in the third period with an assist from Blake Peavey. The Thunderbirds were down 4-3 but scored two goals in the final three minutes to pick up the win.
Notable
The Thunderbirds will be without their coach, Garrett Rutledge, for the next month or so after being suspended by the league for 15 games. The league announced the suspension last week for Rutledge’s role in a game against the Watertown Wolves on Feb. 5 at the Annex. Joe Cangelosi of the Thunderbirds was also suspended for nine games.
“Garrett Rutledge has been assessed a one game suspension for throwing equipment at the Watertown bench, four games for attempt to injure a Watertown non playing personnel, and 10 games for causing deliberate serious injury to a Watertown non playing personnel for a total of 15 games,” the league announced on its website.
General manager Kelly Curl is serving as the interim head coach and John Buttitta is now an assistant coach to go along with his playing duties.
Stat of the weekend
Backup goalie Brandon Rozzi of the Thunderbirds made 29 saves in the 5-4 win over the Prowlers in their big road win on Friday night.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will head back to Michigan to play Port Huron in three games this weekend. All of the Thunderbirds’ games can be heard on WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.
While the Thunderbirds are on the road the ACC Hockey League will hold its season-ending tournament starting Friday and ending on Sunday. The tournament will feature eight club teams competing for the Admiral’s Cup, along with a women’s tournament featuring two semifinal games and a championship game.
This is the fourth year in a row for the tournament at the Annex, and N.C. State is the three-time champion.
Full tournament ticket books start at only $20 while individual session tickets are just $10.
