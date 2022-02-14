Thunderbirds pick up two wins over the weekend against the Prowlers

“Garrett Rutledge has been assessed a one game suspension for throwing equipment at the Watertown bench, four games for attempt to injure a Watertown non playing personnel, and 10 games for causing deliberate serious injury to a Watertown non playing personnel for a total of 15 games,” the league announced on its website.

General manager Kelly Curl is serving as the interim head coach and John Buttitta is now an assistant coach to go along with his playing duties.

Stat of the weekend

Backup goalie Brandon Rozzi of the Thunderbirds made 29 saves in the 5-4 win over the Prowlers in their big road win on Friday night.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds will head back to Michigan to play Port Huron in three games this weekend. All of the Thunderbirds’ games can be heard on WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.

While the Thunderbirds are on the road the ACC Hockey League will hold its season-ending tournament starting Friday and ending on Sunday. The tournament will feature eight club teams competing for the Admiral’s Cup, along with a women’s tournament featuring two semifinal games and a championship game.