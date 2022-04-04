Thunderbirds sweep third-place Danbury in two-game series at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

29-22-5, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds had their first sweep of a home series by beat-ing third-place Danbury 4-2 on Friday night and 5-0 on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. It was the Thunderbirds first sweep at home since January.

Stars

Goalie Chris Paulin was the star on Saturday night for the Thunderbirds making 30 saves in the 5-0 win. It was the first time the Thunderbirds had a shutout since March of 2021 when Nick Modica recorded a shutout. The Thunderbirds had great balance in the 5-0 win with one goal each from Tory McLean, John Buttitta, Blake Peavey, Jiri Pestuka and Gus Ford. In Friday’s 4-2 win Buttitta and Peavey each had two goals for the Thunder-birds.

Notable

• It was fan appreciation night on Saturday and nearly 2,500 were at the Annex….

• First-place Watertown clinched the top seed and the regular-season champion-ship on Friday night with an 8-1 win over Delaware. The last time Watertown was the No. 1 seed was in the 2014-15 season and it won the championship that season….

• Goalie Chris Paulin was also good on Friday night as he made 34 saves in the 4-2 victory for the Thunderbirds….

Stat of the weekend

The Thunderbirds have a chance to catch fourth place Binghamton with just a few games left in the regular-season. Binghamton has a .525 winning percentage and the Thunderbirds are at .518 heading into this week’s games.

What they're saying

Coach Garrett Rutledge: "Keeping the focus right now on the club playing complete hockey games as we build for the playoffs. We are hoping to get home ice and use the support of our fan base."

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds will play their final two home games of the regular-season this week. They’ll play a rare Wednesday game at 7 p.m. against Delaware. The Thunderbirds will then play on Friday at the Annex with one game against Port Huron at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday they’ll make a trip to play Columbus in Georgia for a 4:30 p.m. game.

