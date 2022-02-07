Thunderbirds take two out of three games from first-place Watertown at the Annex

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
18-15-3, fifth place in the Federal Prospect Hockey League standings
Last weekend
The Thunderbirds took two of three games against first-place Watertown at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thunderbirds won 6-5 in overtime Friday night and 5-3 Saturday night. The Wolves scored twice late in the game Sunday to win 6-4.
Stars
Dawson Baker had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds on Saturday. Cameron Dimmitt had two assists and Jarrett Meyer added an assist. Dimmitt had two goals and an assist Sunday.
Notable
Thunderbirds defenseman Jiri Pestuka is the all-time leader in games played with 138 in the franchise's fourth season. Pestuka had a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s victory....
The Carolina Thunderbirds signed defenseman Jarrett Meyer, a 6-foot-9 native of West Sayville, N.Y., and the tallest player in Thunderbirds history. “Jarrett is going to be a very big piece to the puzzle on our back end,” Coach Garrett Rutledge said. “He’s a very poised puck-moving defenseman.”
Stat of the weekend
The crowd of 3,357 Saturday night was Thunderbirds' largest this season. ... The Wolves lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will play a home-and-away series with Port Huron, on Friday in Michigan and at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Annex. The Thunderbirds will play three games at Port Huron next week. All games air on WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.
