Thunderbirds take two out of three games from first-place Watertown at the Annex

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

18-15-3, fifth place in the Federal Prospect Hockey League standings

Last weekend

The Thunderbirds took two of three games against first-place Watertown at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thunderbirds won 6-5 in overtime Friday night and 5-3 Saturday night. The Wolves scored twice late in the game Sunday to win 6-4.

Stars

Dawson Baker had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds on Saturday. Cameron Dimmitt had two assists and Jarrett Meyer added an assist. Dimmitt had two goals and an assist Sunday.

Notable

Thunderbirds defenseman Jiri Pestuka is the all-time leader in games played with 138 in the franchise's fourth season. Pestuka had a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s victory....