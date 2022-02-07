Thunderbirds take two out of three games from first-place Watertown this past weekend at the Annex

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
18-15-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds took two of three games against first-place Watertown at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. On Friday night the Thunderbirds won 6-5 in overtime and then won 5-3 on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon the Wolves scored twice late in the game to win 6-4 to avoid the sweep.
Stars
In Saturday’s win Dawson Baker had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Dimmitt had two assists and Jarrett Meyer added an assist. Dimmitt also had a good game on Sunday with two goals and an assist.
Notable
Thunderbirds defenseman Jiri Pestuka is the all-time leader in games played with 138. This the Thunderbirds fourth season and Pestuka had a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s victory....
The Carolina Thunderbirds signed defenseman Jarrett Meyer, who is 6-foot-9 and a native of West Sayville, New York. He is the tallest player in the four-year history of the Thunderbirds. “Jarrett is going to be a very big piece to the puzzle on our back end,” Coach Garrett Rutledge said. “He’s a very poised puck-moving defenseman.”...
Stat of the weekend
The Thunderbirds had their biggest crowd of the season on Saturday night with 3,357 fans. The Wolves had two losses in a row for the first time this season.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will only play two games this weekend with a home-and-home series with Port Huron. The first game on Friday will be in Michigan and Saturday’s game will be at the Annex with a 6 p.m. start. The next weekend the Thunderbirds will play three games at Port Huron. All of the Thunderbirds’ games can be heard on WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.
