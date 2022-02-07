Thunderbirds take two out of three games from first-place Watertown this past weekend at the Annex

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

18-15-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds took two of three games against first-place Watertown at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. On Friday night the Thunderbirds won 6-5 in overtime and then won 5-3 on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon the Wolves scored twice late in the game to win 6-4 to avoid the sweep.

Stars

In Saturday’s win Dawson Baker had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Dimmitt had two assists and Jarrett Meyer added an assist. Dimmitt also had a good game on Sunday with two goals and an assist.

Notable

Thunderbirds defenseman Jiri Pestuka is the all-time leader in games played with 138. This the Thunderbirds fourth season and Pestuka had a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s victory....