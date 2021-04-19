Thunderbirds Update: Season comes to an end with third-place finish in FPHL

The road trips are finally over for the Carolina Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds completed their 20-game season taking two out of three from the Elmira Enforcers in New York. They won the first two games 7-6 in overtime and 4-2 but lost on Sunday 4-2.
The Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, failed to make the playoffs. Elmira and Columbus (Ga.) made the playoffs out of the four teams that played this season.
What they’re saying
Coach Andre Niec: “It was a very tough season for all the players, and we never got the chance play any home games in front of our fans. The boys never gave up, and I’m very proud of them, and I wish them only the best for the next season. Nobody can imagine how tough it really was to travel each week.”
Leading scorers
F Josh Koepplinger: 8 goals, 17 assists for 25 points
F Petr Panacek: 5 goals, 20 assists for 25 points
F Tommy Tsicos: 13 goals, 11 assists for 24 points
F Jan Salak: 8 goals, 15 assists for 23 points
F Fred Hein: 13 goals, 9 assists for 22 points
Final record
8-9, third place (29 points)
Key stat
Goalie Nick Modica, Chris Paulin and Zach Quinn combined to allow the fewest goals in the FPHL giving up 61 goals in 20 games.
Extra credit
The Thunderbirds made eight road trips covering 47 days and travelled nearly 7,500 miles.
