Thunderbirds Update: Season ends with third-place finish in Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Thunderbirds completed their 20-game season taking two out of three from the Elmira Enforcers in New York. They won the first two games 7-6 in overtime and 4-2 but lost on Sunday 4-2.

The Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, failed to make the playoffs. Elmira and Columbus (Ga.) made the playoffs out of the four teams that played this season.

What they’re saying

Coach Andre Niec: “It was a very tough season for all the players, and we never got the chance play any home games in front of our fans. The boys never gave up, and I’m very proud of them, and I wish them only the best for the next season. Nobody can imagine how tough it really was to travel each week.”