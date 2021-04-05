Thunderbirds update: Team still in contention to grab a playoff berth

Thunderbirds beat the Elmira Enforcers 3-2 to run their win streak to six in a row to open the weekend. But the Thunderbirds lost 4-2 on Saturday night and closed the three-game series with a 4-3 loss on Sunday.

What they’re saying

“It’s been a hard week. We have a bunch of guys on our team that think that somebody else will do their job for them so they can start slacking when we have guys on the team that do care. You need the whole team to play and distribute something to the plate. It will be a hard battle till the end three teams our working hard for two playoff spots. Elmira was the better team this weekend.” l– Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec.