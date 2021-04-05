Thunderbirds update: They still have hope to grab a playoff berth

The Carolina Thunderbirds, despite playing all of their games on the road, are trying to get one of the two playoff spots in the Federal Hockey League.

This past weekend the Thunderbirds beat the Elmira Enforcers 3-2 to run their win streak to six in a row. But the Thunderbirds lost 4-2 on Saturday night and closed the three-game series with a 4-3 loss on Sunday afternoon.

What they’re saying

Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds: “It’s been a hard week. We have a bunch of guys on our team that think that somebody else will do their job for them so they can start slacking when we have guys on the team that do care. You need the whole team to play and distribute something to the plate. It will be a hard battle till the end three teams our working hard for two playoff spots. Elmira was the better team this weekend.”

Stars

F Josh Koepplinger: Leads the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists and a plus-12 rating).

F Petr Panacek: Second on the team in scoring with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists).

F Tommy Tsicos: Third on the team in scoring 17 points (eight goals, nine assists).