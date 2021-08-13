Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling again for first place in Bowman Gray Stadium's Modified Division

While a rivalry exists between Tim Brown and Burt Myers, it’s not as heated as fans might hope.
There are no stare-downs in the pits, no yelling and screaming at one another. Instead, it’s a mutual respect that they are two of the best drivers in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.
Each has 10 championships, and it’s a good bet that No. 11 will be coming for one of them when the season ends Aug. 21. Of course, Jason Myers might also have something to say as he tries to win his first Modified Division title.
The way Brown and Burt Myers are approaching these final two weeks are as different as their personalities.
"Smilin’ Burt" relishes what’s ahead and says it’s going to be fun.
The more stoic Brown calls it a grind and smiles only slightly when asked about what’s ahead.
“It’s fun, yes,” said Myers, who is the four-time defending champion in the division. “It’s also strenuous. This is why I do what I do to come over and contend for a championship but our goal over these next two weeks is to win races and hopefully win that No. 11 championship.”
Brown has a slim four-point lead on Burt Myers, with Jason Myers in third, 42 points behind Brown.
“We’re in good shape, and we’ve got a great race car,” Brown said. “I feel like we’ve been very consistent and are right there.”
Three things to watch going into Saturday’s races:
Wins for the women
Amber Lynn, in the Sportsman Division, and Taylor Robbins, in Street Stock, each won races on Aug. 7, the first time in track history that two women won on the same night. Both have good shots at winning again this week with Lynn third in points and bidding to become the first woman to win the championship in Sportsman.
Grudges are commonplace
Keep an eye on the Sportsman Division for on-the-track paybacks. Michael Adams and Justin Taylor and their crews got into a tussle in the pits last week that was broken up by police.
Stadium Stock is a tight battle
Even closer than the race for the Modified Division title is the back-and-forth battle for the Stadium Stock title. Brandon Brendle leads Grayson Keaton by four points with two weeks to go. Also in contention is Robert Strmiska, who is in third place. One of the best finishes of the year took place last week when Brandon Crotts and Blake Walker took each other out in turn four on the final lap, allowing Chris Allison of Mocksville, driving a souped-up Pinto, to win the race.
