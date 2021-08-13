Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling again for first place in Bowman Gray Stadium's Modified Division

While a rivalry exists between Tim Brown and Burt Myers, it’s not as heated as fans might hope.

There are no stare-downs in the pits, no yelling and screaming at one another. Instead, it’s a mutual respect that they are two of the best drivers in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

Each has 10 championships, and it’s a good bet that No. 11 will be coming for one of them when the season ends Aug. 21. Of course, Jason Myers might also have something to say as he tries to win his first Modified Division title.

The way Brown and Burt Myers are approaching these final two weeks are as different as their personalities.

"Smilin’ Burt" relishes what’s ahead and says it’s going to be fun.

The more stoic Brown calls it a grind and smiles only slightly when asked about what’s ahead.

“It’s fun, yes,” said Myers, who is the four-time defending champion in the division. “It’s also strenuous. This is why I do what I do to come over and contend for a championship but our goal over these next two weeks is to win races and hopefully win that No. 11 championship.”

Brown has a slim four-point lead on Burt Myers, with Jason Myers in third, 42 points behind Brown.