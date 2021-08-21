Tim Brown holds off Burt Myers to win points' championship in Modified Division

Notes: Saturday night’s races were the final four to be run on this aging asphalt track. The bond money that the city is spending on upgrades for Bowman Gray Stadium will include a new quarter-mile upgrade with new asphalt by next season. The new track will make for faster times in 2022. “We’ve had some good memories on this track,” said Chris Fleming about the current track, which is about 15 years old. “I’ll miss it for sure, but we are all looking forward to a new track.”… Bobby Labonte held his 60-mile charity bicycle ride on Saturday morning that will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Labonte, who also raced in the Modified 150-lap race on Saturday night, rode 10 miles of the loop to help support the cause. Through his foundation he’s held a charity ride for the last 11 years. The bike ride started and finished at Bowman Gray Stadium and rode toward High Point.