Tim Brown holds off Burt Myers to win points' championship in Modified Division

It was a full moon over Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night for championship night, and that just added to the atmosphere.
In front of close to 14,000 there was plenty to sort out.
The most exciting was the final five laps of the Carolina Farm Credit 150 in the featured Modified Division. Johnathon Brown won the race withstanding 13 caution flags but it was the final five laps that had the crowd buzzing.
Points leader Tim Brown was in fifth place and four-time defending champion Burt Myers was clinging to sixth place. If Brown finished in front of Myers, he would win his 11th career title and Brown had enough to get the job done.
“My wife and kids aren’t here and they haven’t been here all year,” said a tearful Brown out in the middle of the infield. “I just can’t say enough of what this means and what this race team has done all season.”
For a while Brown was languishing in the middle of the back while Myers was near the front. But Brown was saving some of his horsepower for later in the race.
Myers ran into trouble late as he was also trying to win his 11th title. It started on lap 107 when he spun out Brandon Ward in turn four. Ward, however, wasn’t having any of that. He chased down Myers during the caution and they went at it through a bump-and-grind session before Ward went to the pits.
Myers stayed on the track and continued to give Brown all he had despite the damage Ward had down to Myers’ car.
“Without Brandon Ward trying to get famous by running over Burt Myers, we had it,” Myers said. “And Brandon’s always running over everybody. He’ll run you wide, he’ll chop you down and he walks around here in the pits like he’s the nicest guy out here.”
Ward said he had been hit by Myers at least twice during the race before he got spun out.
“Myers forgets that he runs into people,” Ward said. “….He’s sitting there racing for a championship and in position to win it. But we’re trying to win a race.”
The final five laps brought the Modified Division to one of the best closes to a season in a long time.
The full moon may have helped, but for Brown he said it was a matter of playing it close to the vest over the long race. The reality was his car was getting stronger and stronger and he needed every bit of that horsepower to withstand Myers’ push.
“We were wounded,” Myers said. “I wasn’t going to run over (Brown) and he didn’t do anything wrong. It was Brandon Ward and now he’ll think he’s famous because he’ll read about it in the newspaper.”
Sportsman Division
“Tiger” Tommy Neal didn’t have much left in the tank after getting passed by four cars late in 40-lap race, but he did just enough to claim his second career points championship.
Zack Ore won the race and he and Neal actually tied in points, but Neal had three wins this season so he was awarded the title.
“This second one is sweeter,” said Neal, 50, who showed consistency all season which gave him the points lead over Ore by 12 points heading into Saturday’s race. “We are going to party tonight in Walkertown.”
Ore got a burst of speed on lap 38 to overtake Michael Adams and held on, battling Adams and Amber Lynn down the stretch. Lynn wound up second and Adams was third.
“We had a good car and we did enough to tie in the points, so we finished just short of our goal for a championship,” Ore said. “But look out for us next year.”
Neal wound up fourth in the race which had eight caution flags.
As for the key to his points title, Neal said it wasn’t complicated.
“My car was prepared each and every week,” he said. “This title is for my family who is always been with me and my sponsors as well. I’m sort of at a loss for words.”
In the Street Stock division Billy Gregg repeated as champion by winning the 20-lap race on Saturday night.
In the Stadium Stock, Brandon Brendle won the 15-lap race and it was good enough to also win the points' championship. He edged out Grayson Keaton by 12 points to win the title.
Notes: Saturday night’s races were the final four to be run on this aging asphalt track. The bond money that the city is spending on upgrades for Bowman Gray Stadium will include a new quarter-mile upgrade with new asphalt by next season. The new track will make for faster times in 2022. “We’ve had some good memories on this track,” said Chris Fleming about the current track, which is about 15 years old. “I’ll miss it for sure, but we are all looking forward to a new track.”… Bobby Labonte held his 60-mile charity bicycle ride on Saturday morning that will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Labonte, who also raced in the Modified 150-lap race on Saturday night, rode 10 miles of the loop to help support the cause. Through his foundation he’s held a charity ride for the last 11 years. The bike ride started and finished at Bowman Gray Stadium and rode toward High Point.
