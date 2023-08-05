GREENSBORO – At 97-years-old one of the best newspaper men I’ve ever known, Irwin Smallwood, still has that twinkle in his eye for news.

As somebody who has been around the Wyndham Championship for at least 77 of the 84 times it’s been in existence, Smallwood wears the history of one of the longest PGA Tour tournaments on the schedule on his brow.

He loves it. He cherishes the memories, and he’s got the stories to prove it.

During a lull in the action on Friday afternoon he and his daughter, Bryn Smallwood-Garcia, visited the Irwin Smallwood Media Center at Sedgefield Country Club. Helen Ross, who was hired by Smallwood years ago to be the golf writer at the Greensboro News & Record, interviewed Smallwood for about a half hour that was pure joy, entertainment and full of information.

Ross, who is semiretired by still does work for pgatour.com, knew which subjects would get Smallwood going.

“I guess I have seen a few of these tournaments and I've never seen one I didn't like,” said Smallwood, the award-winning former sportswriter and editor who counted his friends during his run as a writer none other than Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer just to name a few.

He estimated that he had bylines in the News & Record about the Wyndham Championship, which used to be called the Greater Greensboro Open, from the time he was a senior in high school until a few years ago.

“I really think it was 77 years from the first byline until the last,” he said. “That’s a long time.”

Breaking the PGA Tour color barrier

In 1961 it was Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who broke the PGA Tour color barrier by playing in the GGO at Sedgefield.

Smallwood says that was a historic moment not only for the tournament’s history but for the tour.

“As far as most significant tournament that would be the high point,” Smallwood said about Sifford breaking the color barrier on the PGA Tour in 1961.

It wasn’t an easy time in the south, but the grace that Sifford displayed is something Smallwood remembers.

“It was an extraordinary time,” Smallwood said. “It’s hard to explain what it was like. There were some unkind things said out there, but he showed them pretty good by leading the first round and it became a national story right away.”

The Greensboro Jaycees who ran the tournament back then and Sedgefield Country Club agreed that Sifford would be invited and Dugan Aycock, a head pro from Lexington, would help land Sifford.

Sifford had caddied for Dugan in Charlotte, so that was the connection.

“He was very appreciative,” Smallwood said about Sifford, who finished fourth that year. “He came back on the 40th anniversary and there was a dinner for him.”

As it turned out the PGA Tour would change its bylaws after Sifford played in the GGO.

“It was time to break the color line and what better person to do it than Charlie who was from North Carolina,” Smallwood said. “And then seven months later the Caucasian clause came out of the PGA Tour bylaws."

A telegram to Gary Player

One year when the tournament was played at Starmount Country Club it was Smallwood who delivered a telegram to South African Gary Player.

And the telegram informed Player that he was a father for the first time.

“I can tell you exactly where we were standing and it was the bag drop at Starmount,” Smallwood said. “I had the telegram announcing the birth of his first child. And the rest of the story is they had a birthday party in the press room the next year.”

Smallwood remembers Player’s reaction.

“He was excited and he slapped his thigh and he was quite happy,” Smallwood said. “Gary was a big supporter of our tournament and played here a lot.”

Sam Snead won eight times

There’s a reason that the winner on Sunday afternoon will receive the Sam Snead Cup. After all, Snead won the tournament a record eight times including his final win here in 1965 at the age of 52.

Smallwood says that was the most exciting tournament he’s ever seen mainly because of the hoopla leading up to it.

“He was 52 years old, 10 months, eight days and 13 minutes or something like that,” Smallwood said with a laugh. “Me and senior (Ron Green Sr.) were leading the pack (of sportswriters) and I’ve got a picture as we followed him that Sunday.”

For that tournament Smallwood helped arrange a dinner to celebrate the 25th year since Snead won his first tournament in Greensboro. In that dinner Ed Sullivan, who was an avid golfer, came to be the master of ceremonies.

Smallwood said that he heard that several of the younger golfers were questioning why a 52-year-old Snead was even in the field.

“So Ed Sullivan squinted into the lights at that dinner and said ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if ole’ Sam won again,’” Smallwood said. “And then he had four sub-70 rounds and did win it again.”

Snead’s win is still a PGA Tour record for the oldest winner in a regular-season tournament.

“He was a much misunderstood man,” Smallwood about Snead, who won 82 times in his PGA Tour career. “He was gruff and a little raunchy at time. Years later he would come to the tournament and his son would tell us don’t put a microphone in front of him. But he loved Greensboro and he had two great friends who lived here.”

A walking record book

Rob Goodman, who is in his 19th year as the media relations director for the Wyndham Championship, put together a record book and needed every bit of Smallwood’s memory to do it.

“Without him I’m not sure what the media guide would look like,” Goodman said. “His wealth of knowledge about this tournament is unmatched. He wrote two stories for us for the program for this year.”

Also in this year’s program Ed Hardin wrote a profile about Smallwood, who literally told the story of the tournament to readers for years and years.

As for why this tournament has been able to stay on the schedule all these years Smallwood said he has an idea.

“I would like to think that the PGA (Tour) hierarchy that they feel some responsibility to look after the people who got them where they are,” Smallwood said. “This tournament is one of the oldest on tour but the best thing that may have happened that in the first four tournaments the winners were (Ben) Hogan, Snead and (Byron) Nelson and you can’t beat that.”

Arnold Palmer’s friendship

Smallwood has a lot of stories about Palmer, and when it comes to the GGO the one that sticks out is when Palmer nearly won the tournament.

“I know how disappointed he was,” Smallwood said about Palmer nearly winning the tournament in 1972, but he tried to hit out the creek of what was then the 16th hole. (The front and back nine were switched back then at Sedgefield). “He should have taken a drop but tried to play it out of the water.”

Smallwood said in those early days golfers and writers would hang out together a lot of the times away from the course.

Ron Green Sr. (who worked at the Charlotte Observer) and Smallwood had breakfast with Palmer at Augusta the Sunday morning when Palmer won the Masters in 1964.

“Arnold Palmer could work the crowd better than anybody I ever saw,” Smallwood said. “He could go to a March of Dimes event and if there were 200 people they all left thinking Arnold was their best friend. And he said one time at last count there were 5,000 people who roomed with me at Wake Forest.”

The first ACC commissioner, Jim Weaver, actually recruited Palmer to Wake Forest when Weaver was the golf coach. The package deal was Buddy Worsham and Palmer.

“He recruited Bud Worsham and Bud asked Jim Weaver if he could bring Arnold with him and Jim agreed,” Smallwood said. “That turned out pretty good for Wake Forest and for Arnold.”

He was also there for the ACC

As the moving trucks were seen near the ACC office close to the Grandover Resort recently, it was Smallwood who actually was there for the forming of the league in 1952.

On the second floor of the Sedgefield Inn, which is now the clubhouse, the ACC was formed breaking off from the Southern Conference. The league has now moved to Charlotte.

“They came out of the smoke-filled room at about 1:15 a.m. after deadline and they said the deed was done,” Smallwood said.

As a true newsman he’s still miffed that the meeting lasted so long he missed deadline for the next day’s newspaper.

“It’s their loss, not ours,” Smallwood said about the ACC office leaving for Charlotte. “This will always be the home of the ACC.”

My favorite Smallwood story

In 2018 I ran into Smallwood at the media center that was named for him a few years ago.

As it so happened it was early in the day when Brandt Snedeker was about to shoot a 59. Snedeker was finishing his round on the ninth hole so Smallwood and I made the short walk to see the historic putt.

We got close enough to the ninth green and when Snedeker made the putt Smallwood didn't miss a beat. "Well, I've seen all I need to see today," he said. "I think I'll head back home to the air conditioning."

Smallwood and his wife won't be around for this weekend's finish of the Wyndham Championship because they were headed to their beach house. It's a good bet, however, that he'll tune in Sunday to watch on TV.

"I've got to keep up with it," he said. "It's in my DNA I suppose."