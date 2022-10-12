Tobacco Road Sports Radio to air Hornets games this season

Tobacco Road Sports Radio, LLC, has landed the Triad radio rights to Charlotte Hornets games for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Tobacco Road will air more than 50 regular-season games on WWBG 1470-AM based in Guilford County. WWBG uses a 10,000-watt transmitter what will allow games to be heard across Guilford County, as well as in eastern Forsyth County, western Alamance County and northern Randolph County.

The first broadcast is the Hornets' game at the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

"We are excited to once again expand our broadcast/production portfolio at Tobacco Road Sports Radio with the addition of the Charlotte Hornets Radio Network," said Desmond Johnson, Tobacco Road Sports Radio's owner. "It was important to us to give access to the Hornets back to the Triad, and we were able to get it done. We're excited for the Hornets 2022-23 season."

The flagship station for the Hornets' radio network is WFNZ 92.7-FM in Charlotte. Play-by-play announcer Sam Farber returns with Rob Longo as studio host.

Tobacco Road Sports Radio also is the home of N.C. A&T athletics broadcasts, multiple live high school football games every Friday night and sports talk studio shows based in the Triad, such as "Franchise Players" with J.P. Mundy and Ryan Stone and "The Rundown" with Desmond Johnson.

All of Tobacco Road Sports Radio's programming can be streamed at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com, but due to NBA rules the Hornets broadcasts in the Triad will be on WWBG 1470-AM only.