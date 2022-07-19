Tommy Paul, Kei Nishikori announced as part of Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament field

Two players, with more to be announced July 25, say they will join Frances Tiafoe in the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament next month.
Tommy Paul
Notable
- Greenville native; family moved to New Jersey at 3 months
- No. 32, a career-high, in world rankings
- Reached round of 16 at Wimbledon
- Won 2015 Roland Garros boys singles title
- Won four matches (two qualifying, two main draw) at 2018 Winston-Salem Open
Kei Nishikori
Notable
- Reached No. 4 in world rankings in 2015
- Sidelined for most of 2021 with a hip injury
- Has more than 400 match wins and 12 titles (14 finals appearances) on the ATP Tour
What they're saying
- “It’s great to see Tommy having so much success and climbing the rankings. Our fans enjoy the opportunity to see a North Carolinian compete on the biggest stages in our sport. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Triad.” – Jeff Ryan, Winston-Salem Open tournament director.
- “(Nishikori) hasn’t been to the area since our first event back in 2011 when he reached the round of 16, so this will be a real treat for our fans. I’m particularly a fan of Kei’s grit and grind. He’s captivating to watch, so we are excited he has accepted a wildcard this summer.” – Ryan.
About the Winston-Salem Open
Dates: Aug. 20-27
Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center
Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com