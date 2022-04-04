Top of their game: JournalNow.com names its All-Area Boys basketball (NCHSAA schools)

The area's top boys players and coach this season at NCHSAA schools, as voted by coaches:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WILL GRAY

G, 6-feet-1, junior, East Forsyth

Gray is a versatile guard who was an extension of his coach and father, Monty, on the floor for the Eagles. … Averaged 21.7 points. 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game as East Forsyth won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference regular-season title, reached the second round of the Class 4-A palyoffs and finished 21-6. … Has surpassed 1,000 points for his high school career. … Conference player of the year. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Has a scholarship offer from UNC-Upstate.

FIRST TEAM

G ZION DIXON, 5-11, senior, Glenn

Point guard for a Bobcats team that reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 17-9. … Averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. … Three-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games. … Also a first-team All-Area selection as a defensive back in football. … Undecided on where he will play college basketball.

G ZaHAREE MADDOX, 6-0, senior, Davie County

Outstanding athlete who averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for a War Eagles team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Three-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference selection. … Participant in the Triad All-Star Classic. … Also an outstanding receiver for Davie County in football.

F AREION MATTHEWS, 6-3, junior, Winston-Salem Prep

An undersized force inside, Matthews helped a young Phoenix team win the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference, reach the Class 1-A West Regional championship game and finish 25-3. … Averaged 13.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. … Conference’s player of the year and leader in rebounding and double-doubles. … Helped Winston-Salem Prep win its bracket of the Frank Spencer holiday tournament.

G-F DAWSON McALHANY, 6-5, senior, Bishop McGuinness

An athletic wing who was a consistent force for the Villains. … McAlhany averaged 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds as Bishop McGuinness went 20-9 and reached the second round of the Class 1-A playoffs. … Finished his high school career with more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 100 3-pointers. … Three-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Triad All-Star Classic participant. … McDonald’s All-American game nominee. … Considering a number of Division II and Division III scholarship offers.

G JAMARIEN PETERKIN, 5-8, junior, Mount Tabor

Leading scorer for a Spartans team that got better as the season progressed. … Averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.3 assists per game to help Mount Tabor win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament, reach the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finish 20-9. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Also a standout football player for the Spartans.

SECOND TEAM

F YOHANCE CONNOR, 6-1, freshman, Winston-Salem Prep

A double-double machine as a freshman for the Phoenix, Connor averaged 16.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. … Was particularly strong during the run to the Class 1-A West Regional championship game as Winston-Salem Prep finished 25-3. … All-Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference. … All-tournament as the Phoenix won its bracket of the Frank Spencer holiday tournament.

G M.J. RAYE, 5-10, senior, Reynolds

Backcourt leader for a Demons team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Raye averaged 16 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals per game. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … All-tournament in the Frank Spencer holiday event. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Triad All-Star Classic participant.

G JALIL ROGERS, 6-2, junior, Reagan

Leading scorer for a Raiders team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Also a second-team All-Area selection as a defensive back in football.

G JEREMIAH SCALES, 6-3, senior, Walkertown

Leading scorer for a Wolfpack team that won the Mid-State 2-A Conference tournament and reached the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs. … Averaged 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. … Three-time all-conference selection. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games.

G FINLEY SIMMONS, 6-2, senior, Mount Tabor

Steady senior guard for a Spartans team that won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 20-9. … Averaged 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games.

THIRD TEAM

G CHOL ADICHOL, 6-6, senior, Glenn

Long, lanky rim protector for a Bobcats team that reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 17-9. … Averaged 10.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 assists per game. … MVP of Glenn’s bracket in the Frank Spencer holiday tournament. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games. … Undecided on where he will play college basketball.

G BRYCE BAKER, 6-3, freshman, Walkertown

One of the breakout freshmen in the Triad, Baker is a player to watch moving forward. … Averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. … Helped the Wolfpack win the Mid-State 2-A Conference tournament and advance to the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs. … All-conference selection.

G JUSTIN COVINGTON, 6-0, senior, North Forsyth

Leading scorer and bright spot for a Vikings team that struggled. … Covington averaged 21 points and 4 assists per game. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Participant in the Triad All-Star Classic unsigned seniors game.

G JAMISON GRAVES, 6-1, junior, Winston-Salem Prep

High-scoring guard for a Phoenx team that went 25-3 and reached the Class 1-West Regional championship game. … Averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game for the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference champions. .. All-conference selection.

G JAY PENN, 5-8, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Lightning-quick guard for a Phoenix team that went 25-3 and reached the Class 1-A West Regional championship game. … Averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game for the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference champions. … All-conference and Frank Spencer holiday tournament bracket MVP.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)

• G Jacari Brim, freshman, Atkins

• G Eli Calhoun, junior, Reynolds

• G John Campbell, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness

• G Matt Joines, junior, East Forsyth

• G Antoine Jones, sophomore, Atkins

• G-F Cameron McDonald, senior, Atkins

• G Kenaz McMillian, junior, Reynolds

HONORABLE MENTION

Bishop McGuinness: G Riggs Handy, junior.

Carver: Did not nominate any players.

East Forsyth: F Braxton Stewart, junior.

Millennium Charter: Did not nominate any players.

North Davidson: Did not nominate any players.

Oak Grove: G Gavin Stinson, junior.

Parkland: G Bryce Jackson, junior; G Ramaj Williams, junior.

Reagan: G K.J. Ford, freshman.

Walkertown: G Jaylen Wilkerson, sophomore.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOSH PITTMAN, Winston-Salem Prep

The former East Forsyth standout guided the Phoenix to the Class 1-A West Regional championship game. Along the way, Pittman’s young team won the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference regular-season and tournament titles and went 25-3. With most of Winston-Salem Prep’s key players returning, the future remains bright for a program that is one of the state’s best in its classification.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

Monty Gray, East Forsyth; Andy Muse, Mount Tabor.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

