Tourists cruise past Dash

The Asheville Tourists pounded out 12 hits in a 7-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night at Asheville’s McCormick Park.

The Dash, which fell to 21-24 on the season, now trail in the six-game series two games to one. The Tourists improved to 20-24.

Alex McKenna and Deury Carrasco drove in two runs each for Asheville.

Winston-Salem scored its lone run in the eighth inning, when Lenyn Sosa’s single to right sent Yolbert Sanchez home.

Jeremiah Burke will get the start for Winston-Salem on Friday. Burke is coming off one of his best starts of the season, against Greensboro on June 19. He allowed one hit over five shutout innings, striking out two. Burke got the win, his second of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA and will start for the sixth time this year.

Asheville plans to start Mark Moclair, who will be making his seventh appearance this season. Moclair began the year with Low-A Fayetteville, receiving a promotion to Asheville on May 18. He 21 strikeouts in 14 innings with Asheville, pitching as both a starter and a reliever.