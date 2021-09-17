Tourists dismantle Dash

Asheville exploded for seven runs in the second inning on the way to a 14-4 drubbing of Winston-Salem on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Tourists had two doubles and three singles in the decisive second inning, making the score 8-0.

The Dash scored in their half of the second when Samir Duenez connected for his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot with Harvin Mendoza aboard.

In the seventh, The Dash's Luis Curbelo homered with Alex Destino on base. It was Curbelo's 22nd homer of the season.

Saturday's starter for Winston-Salem is scheduled to be left-hander Dan Metzdorf, for the final time in 2021. Metzdorf will be making his 12th start of the season and 23rd overall appearance. He has a 5.56 ERA with the Dash, striking out 78 in 77 2/3 innings. Saturday will mark Metzdorf's third time pitching against Asheville, after combining for five earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in his previous two appearances.

Kyle Gruller is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season for Asheville. Through 13 innings with the Tourists, Gruller has held batters to a .163 batting average.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.