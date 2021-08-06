Tourists race past Dash

ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Tourists snapped a 4-4 tie with a big three-run fourth inning on the way to a 9-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at McCormick Field.

The win enabled the Tourists (34-45) to even the six-game series against the Dash (32-50) at two wins apiece.

Alex Destino led the way offensively for the Dash, going 2 for 4 with an RBI — his 50th of the season — and a run scored.

The Winston-Salem trio of Luis Curbelo, Destino, and Lenyn Sosa all rank within the top 20 in RBIs in the High-A East.

The Dash plan to start right-hander Kaleb Roper against the Tourists in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday. Roper pitched against the Tourists on June 23, allowing three earned runs over 3 1/3 innings, striking out four.

Asheville will go with right-hander Jose Bravo for his 14th appearance and seventh start of the season. Bravo has pitched for both Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi this season, and hasn’t faced Winston-Salem in his career.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.