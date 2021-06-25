Tourists roll past Dash

Asheville's Joe Perez slammed a three-run homer to left in the third inning on Friday night, leading the Tourists to a 6-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at McCormick Field.

Perez finished with four RBIs.

Asheville took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-six series and improved its overall record to 21-24. Winston-Salem fell to 21-25 on the season.

The Dash got on the board twice in the sixth. Johan Cruz scored on a wild pitch and Travis Moniot came home on an Ian Dawkins groundout.

In the ninth, Lenyn Sosa scored on a Tyler Osik groundout.

Winston-Salem left-hander Taylor Varnell is scheduled to face Asheville for the first time on Saturday, attempting to continue his impressive start. Varnell, in his third minor-league season, has a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings, with 34 strikeouts. Varnell allowed two hits and one earned run in his most recent start, against Greensboro on June 20, but was handed a tough-luck loss.

Asheville will give the ball to right-hander Jose Alberto Rivera for the third time this season. Alberto Rivera, signed as an international free agent in 2016, has pitched just 11 innings this year. But he has struck out 17 in his limited work, pitching to a 4.91 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.