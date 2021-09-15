Tourists rumble past Dash

The Asheville Tourists rolled to a 10-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in a High Class-A game on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Stadium.

The Tourists now lead the six-game 2-0. It's the final series of the season for the Dash.

Shay Whitcomb gave Asheville an early lead on a solo home run in the first inning.

The Tourists struck again in the third, when Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer to right-center for a 3-0 lead.

The Dash scored its only run in the fifth, when Brandon Bossard came home from second on a single to right by Travis Moniot.

Dash starter Kaleb Roper left after five innings, having allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out a season-high ten.

Asheville starter Julio Robaina (3-2) got the win. Winston-Salem starter Kaleb Roper (1-9) took the loss.

On Thursday, The Dash plan to start Karan Patel, who will be making his fourth start with Winston-Salem. Through 11 1/3 innings, Patel has struck out 17, walking just four.