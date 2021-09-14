Tourists shut out Dash

Three Asheville pitchers limited Winston-Salem to five hits and no runs as the Tourists won 8-0 in the opener of a six-game series at Truist Stadium on Tuesday night.

After starter Misael Tamarez (2-1) pitched five innings, striking out three and walking two, relievers Freylin Garcia and former N.C. State star Tommy DeJuneas combined for three walks and seven more strikeouts

Asheville got the only run it would need in the fourth inning, on a solo homer by Wilyer Abreu.

Winston-Salem fell to 41-70, while Asheville improved to 51-60.

Wednesday’s game is Education Day, with first pitch slated for 11 a.m., marking the earliest game of the season for the Dash. It marks the only home game to be played before noon during the 2021 season.

Winston-Salem plans to start right-hander Kaleb Roper. Roper has struck out 79 batters in 57 2/3 innings.

Asheville will go with Julio Robaina. Promoted from Low-A Fayetteville on Aug. 10, Robaina is making his fifth start for the Tourists, fanning 36 in 27 1/3 innings.

This is the final series of the year for the Dash.