Travis Holcomb-Faye disputes a call in the fourth quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament finals boys basketball game on Feb. 21 at Parkland High School.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Travis Holcomb-Faye, after four seasons as coach of the Parkland boys basketball program, has been unexpectedly let go. 

Holcomb-Faye said Friday afternoon he was called into a meeting that included Spencer Hardy, the high school's principal, in addition to athletics director Linwood Jerald and assistant principal Harvey Cowden, which occurred Wednesday. Holcomb-Faye said school administrators asked him to resign, but refused and was fired.

Holcomb-Faye, whose teams compiled a 65-41 record that included a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament championship last season, said he didn't get a specific answer on the reason for the decision. Holcomb-Faye, who said he suffers from a seizure disorder, said he took concerns about the school's COVID-19 protocols at Parkland to the school administration.

Brent Campbell, spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, confirmed Holcomb-Faye was released from his coaching duties. Campbell said he was unaware of COVID-19 issues at Parkland.

"I can't say anything about any kind of discipline — any kind of employee complaint," Campbell said. "I mean, because of employee privacy, I can't comment in any shape or form about that." 

Holcomb-Faye, who worked in the exceptional children's testing center at Parkland, said he requested a transfer to Wiley Middle in August and is now that school's exceptional children's teacher assistant.

Holcomb-Faye took over the Mustangs after serving as an assistant at Mount Tabor under Andy Muse from 2011 to 2016. He replaced Carlos Mumford, who resigned after a six-year stint leading the program at Parkland. Holcomb-Faye, a 1999 Reynolds grad, played with the Demons under Howard West before playing at East Carolina. 

Parkland won the Myers Tire Bracket championship of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in 2018-19. The Mustangs reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs last season after beating Mount Tabor in the conference tournament championship game.

