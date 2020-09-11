Travis Holcomb-Faye, after four seasons as coach of the Parkland boys basketball program, has been unexpectedly let go.
Holcomb-Faye said Friday afternoon he was called into a meeting that included Spencer Hardy, the high school's principal, in addition to athletics director Linwood Jerald and assistant principal Harvey Cowden, which occurred Wednesday. Holcomb-Faye said school administrators asked him to resign, but refused and was fired.
Holcomb-Faye, whose teams compiled a 65-41 record that included a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament championship last season, said he didn't get a specific answer on the reason for the decision. Holcomb-Faye, who said he suffers from a seizure disorder, said he took concerns about the school's COVID-19 protocols at Parkland to the school administration.
Brent Campbell, spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, confirmed Holcomb-Faye was released from his coaching duties. Campbell said he was unaware of COVID-19 issues at Parkland.
"I can't say anything about any kind of discipline — any kind of employee complaint," Campbell said. "I mean, because of employee privacy, I can't comment in any shape or form about that."
Holcomb-Faye, who worked in the exceptional children's testing center at Parkland, said he requested a transfer to Wiley Middle in August and is now that school's exceptional children's teacher assistant.
Holcomb-Faye took over the Mustangs after serving as an assistant at Mount Tabor under Andy Muse from 2011 to 2016. He replaced Carlos Mumford, who resigned after a six-year stint leading the program at Parkland. Holcomb-Faye, a 1999 Reynolds grad, played with the Demons under Howard West before playing at East Carolina.
Parkland won the Myers Tire Bracket championship of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in 2018-19. The Mustangs reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs last season after beating Mount Tabor in the conference tournament championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.