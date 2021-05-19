Triad college soccer players to compete at Truist Point in High Point in USL League Two game

Several Triad college soccer players will compete for the NC Fusion U23 USL League Two team in a Saturday game at Truist Point in High Point.

Fusion will take on Cary-based North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m. in the High Point Rockers baseball team's stadium. The Fusion's Women’s Premier Soccer League team, which also features college players, will play Oak City United at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $8-12 and are available through highpointrockers.com.

“This is a great way to stay fit as a lot of us prepare for the fall,” said Fusion's Lucas Hales, a Reagan High School graduate and rising sophomore at Coastal Carolina, said of the summer league. “We are 2-0, so we want to keep winning. We’ll play about 14 games this summer, so getting to play there in High Point will be nice because I’ve never been there.”