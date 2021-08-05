 Skip to main content
Triad high school football scrimmages and jamborees
Triad high school football scrimmages and jamborees

Here's when and where area high school football teams are participating in scrimmages and jamborees as they prepare for the season:

WEDNESDAY

Grimsley at Glenn: 9 a.m.

Cummings at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.

East Forsyth at Oak Grove: 6 p.m.

Mooresville at West Forsyth: 6 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Dudley: 6 p.m.

Northeast Guilford at Southeast Guilford: 6 p.m.

Northwest Guilford at Reagan: 6 p.m.

Page at Eastern Alamance: 6 p.m.

Reidsville at Northern Guilford: 7 p.m.

McMichael at Atkins: TBA.

THURSDAY

Morehead Jamboree: Dry Fork (Va.) Tunstall, Morehead, Walkertown, Western Guilford, 6 p.m.

Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 1 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): Oak Grove vs. Randleman, 6 p.m.; High Point Central vs. Wheatmore, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Farm Bureau Insurance Jamboree (at Reidsville): McMichael, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Southwestern Randolph, Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Saura Jambore (at South Stokes): High Point Christian, North Stokes, North Surry, South Davidson, South Stokes, Trinity, 5 p.m.

Cummings jamboree: Carrboro, Carver, Cummings, Smith, 6 p.m.

D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley): Dudley, Grimsley, Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford, Reynolds, Southern Guilford, Western Guilford, Williams, 6 p.m.

East Davidson at Bishop McGuinness: 6 p.m.

Eastern Alamance at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.

Mooresville jamboree: East Forsyth, Maiden, Mooresville, Reagan, West Forsyth, TBA, 6 p.m.

Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 2 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): North Davidson vs. Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.; Ledford vs. Thomasville, 8 p.m.

Davie County at Page: TBA.

SATURDAY

Parkland jamboree: Asheboro, North Forsyth, Parkland, 9 a.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

