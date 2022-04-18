 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad runners' finishing times at the 2022 Boston Marathon

1647318150_126th-bm-color-6089.png

Finishing times for Triad runners at Monday's Boston Marathon.

Forsyth County

Winston-Salem

Jessica Allen: 3:26:23

Lionel Alva: 3:18:15

Andrew Boudon: 3:21:54

Sarah Budd: 3:25:48

Jeremy Bush: 2:47:45

Kenneth Bush: 3:09:27

Myron Coulson: 3:22:36

Matthew Grannis: 2:51:05

Michael Kangelaris: 4:51:31

Enoch Kim: 3:26:19

Frances Miller: 4:41:53

Alicia Rider: 3:47:16

Penny Russ: 3:56:00

Hernan Sabio: 5:22:43

Justin Shumaker: 3:00:41

Barry Slowey: 3:16:42

Madeline Stambaugh: 3:25:10

Teddy Tsiolkas: 4:51:31

Christopher Zona: 3:46:19

Clemmons

Lori Bodwell: 4:26:39

Ha Green: 4:00:22

Rosemary Lather: 4:29:07

Mitch Monroe: 3:40:14

Lewisville

Ed Flowers: 4:35:20

Pfafftown

Hannah Boles: 3:23:24

Guilford County

Greensboro

George Bene: 3:34:15

John Boschini: 3:24:13

Nolan Carter: 3:14:21

Richard Cimino: 3:32:41

Thomas Coleman: 4:17:37

Samuel Cox: 3:55:17

David Gile: 3:17:19

Elizabeth Gill: 3:41:49

Keith Gruchacz: 2:39:24

Ronald Hooijschuur: 3:52:09

Matthew Lehman: 2:57:57

Danny McCormick: 3:09:04

Hiroaki Nagatomi: 3:26:42

Esayas Nida: 2:35:24

Susan Pardue: 3:54:17

Miguel Perez: 02:55:11

Bill Raabe: 3:46:24

Terrieha Romer: 3:54:42

Oliver Rouch: 2:57:29

Susan Varga: 4:04:08

High Point

Valerie Duggan: 3:38:38

Kim Gallimore: 4:19:37

Arpad Lukacs: 4:50:44

Oak Ridge

Chaffraix Lelong: 3:40:31

Summerfield

Lisa Aponte-Wolff: 4:00:50

Elsewhere

Burlington

Matthew Sommer: 3:14:46

Elon

Stephen Stiegel: 2:49:14

Hanna Wentz: 3:08:08

Hamptonville

Nathan Beamguard: 2:52:29

