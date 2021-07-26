Triple amputee triathlete Rajesh Durbal helps make Smiley Triathlon Festival a success

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had a couple of toes on one part of my one leg and a partially developed ankle on the other so they decided to amputate and bone graft me,” he said. “So I was in a body cast for like six months.”

He started to take triathlons seriously in 2009 and is an avid professional.

“It is fine that people see me as an inspiration, but I say inspiration really lasts just for a moment,” Durbal said. “You really have to define what you want in your life. I think there can be inspiration in their own lives because they are doing what they want.”

Durbal especially loves talking to children, many of whom were likely apprehensive about doing their first triathlons on Saturday. The Kids for Kids is one of the top children’s triathlons in the state.

“The kids (ages 7 to 14) are able to realize they’re not limited,” he said. “They just put little challenges in front of themselves and they see that they can overcome them. And I see the kids being more confident after a triathlon, and I think that’s a great message as well.”

Durbal chuckles when he hears that he makes it look so easy to compete in triathlons.