Two down, three to go as 10th-seeded Duke Blue Devils keep hanging around at ACC Tournament

Krzyzewski, who is 30-10 in ACC Tournament games in his career at Duke, had an interesting take on what’s ahead for his young team.

“Everyone has a path to get there,” Krzyzewski said, when asked about the NCAA Tournament in which he's won five national championships. “On that path, you have to earn the right to play in that tournament. Our sport needs this tournament and it’s really the best sporting event in the United States, because it takes up an entire month.

“Really, the tournament has already started because of these conference tournaments. So in some respects, everybody is in it. Every team has a chance, so it’s the most fair tournament. Right now, we are in the tournament but we have to keep winning in order to advance to next week.”

In 2017, Krzyzewski's fifth-place Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament and they did it the hard way — winning four straight games in Brooklyn, N.Y.

This time around, the Blue Devils (13-11), who aren’t as deep as in past seasons, will have to win five games in five days.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Blue Devils aren't staying in a local hotel and driving back and forth to Durham. They’ll come back again on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game with Florida State.