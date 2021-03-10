Two down, three to go as 10th-seeded Duke Blue Devils keep hanging around at ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO — Sitting in the front row, directly across from Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke on the other side of the court, was his wife, Mickie, and one of their daughters, Debbie. Both were pretty excited after Wednesday’s 70-56 second-round win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
Shortly after the game was over, somebody said to Debbie, "Two games down and three to go."
“Well, we are already here, so why not?” she said.
Indeed, why not?
The 10th-seeded Blue Devils need three more victories to secure yet another ACC title for Krzyzewski, the 74-year-old Hall of Fame coach who has won six of his 15 ACC titles in the Greensboro Coliseum. To add a seventh would take three more victories, but after two straight convincing wins, the Blue Devils appear to be picking up momentum.
If the Blue Devils continue to get the outstanding performances from center Mark Williams (23 points, 19 rebounds) and Matthew Hurt (21 points), they certainly have a chance in a wide-open tournament.
The Blue Devils, who are fighting for their lives to play in the NCAA Tournament, will need to win on Saturday night in the championship game to secure the conference’s automatic berth. They blew out Boston College on Tuesday and took control in the second half on Wednesday night to beat Louisville.
Krzyzewski, who is 30-10 in ACC Tournament games in his career at Duke, had an interesting take on what’s ahead for his young team.
“Everyone has a path to get there,” Krzyzewski said, when asked about the NCAA Tournament in which he's won five national championships. “On that path, you have to earn the right to play in that tournament. Our sport needs this tournament and it’s really the best sporting event in the United States, because it takes up an entire month.
“Really, the tournament has already started because of these conference tournaments. So in some respects, everybody is in it. Every team has a chance, so it’s the most fair tournament. Right now, we are in the tournament but we have to keep winning in order to advance to next week.”
In 2017, Krzyzewski's fifth-place Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament and they did it the hard way — winning four straight games in Brooklyn, N.Y.
This time around, the Blue Devils (13-11), who aren’t as deep as in past seasons, will have to win five games in five days.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Blue Devils aren't staying in a local hotel and driving back and forth to Durham. They’ll come back again on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game with Florida State.
Hurt says going back and forth from Durham to Greensboro isn’t that big of a deal.
“I wouldn’t say it’s tiring,” Hurt said. “Our medical staff does a great job with getting treatment and try to be extra cautious with our bodies. We just have to get our rest and try to keep getting better.”
Helping lead the Blue Devils in their latest win was Williams, a 7-foot freshman who started to get more playing time after Jalen Johnson declared for the NBA Draft in mid-February and left the team.
He had his best game of his young career; the Cardinals had nobody who could stop him.
The 19 rebounds he had set a tournament record for a freshman, but he wasn’t impressed with that.
“At the end of the day, it’s about getting the win,” Williams said.
The Blue Devils lost to the Cardinals twice in the regular-season, something Williams said was a big deal to him and his teammates.
“That feeling hurt, but to come out and play like we did, it was fun,” Williams said.
The Blue Devils get to turn around and try to do it again on Thursday night.
