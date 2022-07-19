 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Triad area baseball players taken late in MLB draft

West Forsyth's Payton Martin (right) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against Davie County this season. Martin was drafted in the 17th round Tuesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former Rockingham County outfielder Angel Zarate and West Forsyth pitcher Payton Martin were selected Tuesday in the Major League Baseball draft.

Martin, who also played shortstop at West Forsyth, was drafted in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers (525th overall). The 6-foot, 175-pound righthander has signed a letter of intent to play at East Carolina, but he has until Aug. 1 to sign with the Dodgers or he would not be eligible for the draft again until after his junior year.

Zarate, who has played three seasons of college baseball at North Carolina, was selected in the 17th round (511th overall) by the Cleveland Guardians. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-handed hitter batted .352 with seven home runs, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs this year in 64 games for the Tar Heels. He has one year of college eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it and re-enter the draft.

