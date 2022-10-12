 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyler Lewis Hoopfest returns to Forsyth Country Day

  • 0
Tyler Lewis Hoop Fest logo

LEWISVILLE — Phenom Hoops will bring another strong field of boys basketball teams to Forsyth Country Day on Dec. 2-3 for the second Tyler Lewis Hoopfest.

This year's event features four games Friday and seven games Saturday at Forsyth Country Day, which former N.C. State and Butler guard Tyler Lewis attended. Admission is $15 per day and covers all games. Each game will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network.

Here's the schedule:

Friday

Quality Education Academy vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy National, 4:30 p.m.

 Mount Tabor vs. Lake Norman, 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

 Dudley vs. Matthews Carmel Christian, 7:30 p.m.

 Cummings at Forsyth Country Day, 9 p.m.

Saturday

 Walkertown vs. Mount Tabor, noon

 Northwest Guilford vs. Siler City Chatham Charter, 1:30 p.m.

 Winston-Salem Christian vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian, 3 p.m.

 Salisbury vs. Calvary Day, 4:30 p.m.

 Raleigh Christian vs. Quality Education Academy, 6 p.m.

 Holly Springs vs. Richmond (Va.) John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

 East Forsyth at Forsyth Country Day, 9 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert