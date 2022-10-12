Tyler Lewis Hoopfest returns to Forsyth Country Day

LEWISVILLE — Phenom Hoops will bring another strong field of boys basketball teams to Forsyth Country Day on Dec. 2-3 for the second Tyler Lewis Hoopfest.

This year's event features four games Friday and seven games Saturday at Forsyth Country Day, which former N.C. State and Butler guard Tyler Lewis attended. Admission is $15 per day and covers all games. Each game will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network.