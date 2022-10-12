Tyler Lewis Hoppfest returns to Forsyth Country Day

LEWISVILLE — Phenom Hoops will bring another strong field of boys basketball teams to Forsyth Country Day on Dec. 2-3 for the second Tyler Lewis Hoopfest.
This year's event features four games Friday and seven games Saturday at Forsyth Country Day, which former N.C. State and Butler guard Tyler Lewis attended. Admission is $15 per day and covers all games. Each game will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network.
Friday
• Quality Education Academy vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy National, 4:30 p.m.
• Mount Tabor vs. Lake Norman, 6 p.m.
• Dudley vs. Matthews Carmel Christian, 7:30 p.m.
• Cummings at Forsyth Country Day, 9 p.m.
Saturday
• Walkertown vs. Mount Tabor, noon
• Northwest Guilford vs. Siler City Chatham Charter, 1:30 p.m.
• Winston-Salem Christian vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian, 3 p.m.
• Salisbury vs. Calvary Day, 4:30 p.m.
• Raleigh Christian vs. Quality Education Academy, 6 p.m.
• Holly Springs vs. Richmond (Va.) John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
• East Forsyth at Forsyth Country Day, 9 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
