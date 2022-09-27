UNC vs Virginia Tech football first look: Odds, top storylines and players to watch

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday when it was handled by Notre Dame, 45-32. But the Tar Heels (3-1) have a silver lining to look toward to as they begin ACC play with Virginia Tech (2-2) entering Kenan Stadium.

The Coastal Division is wide open.

Pitt is the only team in the division that won on Saturday and the only one that, frankly, looks like a contender. (But Carolina will play the Panthers at home on Oct. 29.)

Miami, which was picked as the preseason favorite by the media, lost to Middle Tennessee, 45-31. Duke has been better than advertised, but lost at Kansas. Virginia lost at Syracuse after struggling to beat Old Dominion the previous week. Virginia Tech lost to ODU in the opener and was dropped by West Virginia, 33-10, on Saturday. Georgia Tech hasn’t scored more than 10 points in three games against FBS opponents including its 27-10 loss to UCF on Saturday.

So while the Heels are continuing to look for ways to improve their defense, which just gave up 576 total yards to what had been a struggling Notre Dame offense, they aren’t staring down any potential juggernauts in the division.

Rush to judgment

Carolina ranks third in the ACC in rushing yards with 778 despite gaining just 66 yards on the ground in its loss to Notre Dame.

The Heels will again go against a formidable run defense as the Hokies have only allowed 344 rushing yards to opponents this season, an average of 86 yards per game.

The good news for UNC may be the pattern that running back Omarion Hampton has developed through four games: 101 yards against Florida A&M; 17 yards against App State; 110 yards against Georgia State; 28 yards against Notre Dame. So he’s due for another 100-yard game, right?

Flagged on the play

UNC-VT will feature the ACC’s top two penalized teams in terms of yardage. Syracuse actually leads the league with 42 penalties. But the Hokies have racked up 323 penalty yards, an average of 80.8 per game. The Heels average 72.3 penalty yards per game, which amounts to 289 total yards.

Virginia Tech’s last outing against West Virginia was especially atrocious as they were flagged 15 times for 132 yards. Carolina also committed penalties of the biggest kind with two unsportsmanlike conducts, three personal fouls and two pass interference calls in its loss to the Irish.

Three Virginia Tech players to watch

Dax Hollifield, LB: The Shelby native has a knack for being around the ball. He is tied with Chamarri Conner with 30 tackles to lead the Hokies. Hollifield, who was honorable mention All-ACC last season, also has a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Chamarri Conner, DB: The senior is the co-leader on the team in tackles after moving to safety. He started 13 games as a nickel back last season. Conner has made 41 consecutive starts, which is the longest streak of any player on the team. The second longest is a a three-way tie with 17.

Grant Wells, QB: The redshirt junior transferred to Virginia Tech after two seasons at Marshall. Wells has the second most passing attempts of ACC quarterbacks and is tied for the league lead with five interceptions.

Three UNC players to watch

Drake Maye, QB: Had his worst performance, completing just 17-of-32 passing attempts against Notre Dame, yet he still threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns.

Storm Duck, CB: Virginia Tech averages 32 passing attempts per game, yet has managed just five touchdowns through the air by Wells. Duck and Carolina’s other players in the secondary will be tested early and often.

Josh Downs, WR: Downs returned to action for the first time since the season opener. But the Irish held him to 32 yards receiving, which was his lowest total of the past two seasons. As Downs eases his way back from his knee injury, expect him to have more of an impact.